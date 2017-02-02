Another Early AM Trump Post

The president of the United States is speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast right now. And, like a good Christian, he's slamming Arnold Schwarzenegger and talking about how ratings for The Apprentice have tanked in his absence.

Trump is insulting the Apprentice ratings & Arnold Schwarzenegger—at the National Prayer Breakfast. pic.twitter.com/m0BavXyN0s

— Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) February 2, 2017

Is that Christian behavior? My mom wouldn't think so. Is that presidential behavior? Of course it is. He's the president, kids, "so that's presidential behavior, yes." If the president is doing it, it's presidential. Blowjobs in the Oval Office? Presidential behavior. Criminal conspiracies? Presidential behavior. Illegally selling arms to Iranians? Presidential behavior. Genocide? Presidential behavior.