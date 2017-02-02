The Morning News: Bremerton Councilwoman Arrested in DC at Sessions Hearing, Mayor Releases Police Reform Package

THIS IS BULLSHIT: Leslie Daugs (second from left) is an American hero. Bremerton City Council

"This Is Bullshit!" Speaking this particular truth to power got Bremerton Councilwoman Leslie Daugs arrested on Tuesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Senator Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's pick for attorney general. Daugs was in DC with her husband, who was traveling on business in his role as Kitsap County's Habitat for Humanity executive. Daugs told the Kitsap Sun she went to the hearing "just to listen and observe."

Daugs Was Put in Custody for "Disruption of Congress": According to the Sun, it is illegal "to utter loud, threatening, or abusive language, or to engage in any disorderly or disruptive conduct" at the Capitol. (Really?! But it was okay for Trump supporters to sell and wear "Trump That Bitch!" and "Lock Her Up!" t-shirts all over Capitol grounds two weeks before?) Daugs told the Sun that she was provoked by Trump supporters who were high-fiving and fist-bumping at the hearing while Republicans spoke in favor of Sessions, a man who defended Trump's Muslim ban idea and voted against the Violence Against Women Act. If convicted of the disruption, Daugs faces a maximum of six months in prison.

Daugs Regrets Nothing: "She feels her values as a Filipino-American and a woman are at risk," the Sun reported. "'I need to speak up, for all the people I represent,' she said."

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Files Class Action Suit Against Muslim Ban: This lawsuit was filed on behalf of the families affected by the ban. "Among the plaintiffs is Reema Dahman, who came to Seattle from Syria back in 2012," KING 5 reports. "She's now a permanent, lawful resident of the United States. But Reema says her sixteen-year-old son is now stranded in the war-torn country, despite the fact that Reema had already successfully filed a visa petition on her son's behalf."

Trans Mountain Pipeline Valve Turner Trial Ends in Hung Jury: Climate activist Ken Ward faced three felony charges and a misdemeanor for shutting off a valve of the pipeline in Burlington, Washington, last year. He wanted to use a necessity defense, but the court wouldn't allow it. Then: a jury couldn't agree to convict him.

Mayor Murray's police reform package won't make police union contract negotiations open to the public. SPD

Everything You Need to Know About Mayor Murray's Police Reform Legislation: The long-awaited package was finally released yesterday. Read the details here.

Seattle City Council Votes on Divesting from Wells Fargo on Monday: Here's how the divestment ordinance moved out of committee yesterday.

Northwest Farmers Say They Can't Find Enough Workers to Pick Fruit: And the farmworkers who are here are afraid of being deported.

Milo Yiannopoulos's UC Berkeley Event Got Canceled Because of Protests: NPR reports that as many as 1,500 people showed up to protest outside the bigot's event, and that a much smaller group of 150 broke windows, set off fireworks, set up barricades, and started fires. Then Donald Trump immediately threatened to withhold federal funding from the university.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Happy Black History Month: McSweeney's has reprinted the entirety of Donald Trump's Black History Month speech in its humor section. Meanwhile, North Carolina teacher Barry White Jr. deserves an award for surviving the present. Watch this.

This Week on Blabbermouth: Eli, Dan, and Rich chew through the avalanche of executive orders, memos, and confusion coming out of the White House, I give an update on the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Rich tells us about a way Democratic senators might be able to slow the Trumpist onslaught. Listen here.