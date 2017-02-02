Medical Testimony Describes a Lifeless Che Taylor After Being Shot by Police

James Bible, an attorney for the family of Che Taylor, watches dashcam video that captured Taylor's death Lester Black

Che Taylor spent seven minutes on the pavement the night he was shot before he received any medical attention, a dashcam video of the incident showed. In court on the fourth day of the inquest into the death of the 46-year-old, attorneys for the Taylor family attempted to demonstrate that this constituted a disregard for Taylor’s life.

But during the inquest for Taylor, who was shot by police, the medical testimony from the first responders to arrive at the scene suggested that those seven minutes might not have mattered.

Medics responding to the scene described an unresponsive Taylor, handcuffed and laying on the pavement.

“His mouth was open and slack and his eyes were open and fixed,” said Timothy Hammill, a firefighter with the Seattle Fire Department. “My first reaction, having done this job for a while is ‘oh, this guy is deceased.’”

The video shows Officer Michael Spaulding and Officer Scott Miller clutching their rifles for the entire time, while officers handcuffed Taylor and secured the area.

Ted Buck, an attorney for Spaulding, said that because of the severity of Taylor’s gunshot wounds it would not have mattered if the two officers gave him medical attention immediately following the shots.

Patricia Mann, a medic with the Seattle Fire Department, said medics were unable to detect a pulse on Tyler when they arrived at the scene but they could detect electrical activity being sent to the heart, indicating Taylor had lost too much blood for his heart to function.

“This does not appear to be a survivable injury. Two gunshot wounds to the chest with no pulse at the scene and what we called P.E.A. [Pulseless electrical activity], has a very, very small chance, to survive,” Mann said.

Mann said that handcuffing Taylor would not have worsened his medical condition.

“It would have no impact, it wouldn’t be a detrimental effect,” Mann said.

The white sedan Taylor was standing next to when he was shot was occupied two other individuals who were brought safely into police custody following Taylor’s shooting.

Attorneys for the Taylor family tried to show a distinction between how those two occupants were arrested and how Taylor was arrested. One occupant, who was in the right rear passenger seat, repeatedly mistook police commands—attempting to get out on the wrong side of the car, walking forward when the police told her to walk backward—but she was safely put into handcuffs.

“Nobody instructed her to walk forward, did they? And there was yelling from an officer for her to stop and come backward, is that right?” said James Bible, an attorney for the Taylor family.

SPD has claimed that Taylor did not comply with officers’ commands which, combined with officers witnessing that he had a holstered handgun while they were surveilling him earlier, caused Spaulding and Miller to shoot him.

Spaulding and Miller are expected to testify for the first time tomorrow.

