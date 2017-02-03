Resigned Port CEO's Last Performance Review Alleges Ethical Violations Including $24,500 Bonus, Gifts from Port Tenants

The port commission is expected to discuss more of the reasons behind Fick's departure at their next meeting on Tuesday. Port of Seattle

Two weeks before Port of Seattle CEO Ted Fick resigned, members of the Port Commission raised serious concerns Fick's judgment and ethics, according to documents obtained by The Stranger.

According to the documents, obtained by public records request, port commissioners made note of three major issues with Fick's tenure—including a one-time payment of $24,500 to himself, multiple gifts in the form of sports tickets from port tenants, and a conflict of interest involving port business and Fick's father. In addition, one of the port commissioners expressed concern about a sexual harassment complaint in Fick's last performance review.

The addendum to Fick's performance review says that Fick didn't tell the Port Commission he would be paying himself a 7 percent increase in salary—a one-time payment that was intended for lower port management after non-union port staffers' minimum workweeks were increased from 37.5 hours to 40 hours. The Commission approved the one-time increase for lower management, but didn't anticipate that Fick himself would be raking in an additional $24,500, according to the documents. Fick's starting salary at the port was $350,000.

"Even though you made a discretionary decision to include yourself as a recipient of the special pay, you chose not to disclose your decision to the Commission," the addendum reads.

In addition, the addendum to the performance review says that Fick changed the gift policy for senior managers, then accepted gifts from port tenants in the form of Mariners or Victoria Clipper tickets. Those gifts would have violated the port's code of conduct policy as originally written, the addendum notes. "The Commission is greatly concerned about your action creating the 'senior manager' exception to the Gift policy, which was not previously disclosed to the Commission," it reads.

Finally, the performance review addendum took issue with Fick approaching port maintenance staff about a non-toxic lubricant product sold by his father. Staff and Fick's father arranged for a product demonstration, and the product was purchased for $324. According to the addendum, staff may have viewed Fick's involvement as a directive, which would have violated the port's code of ethics.

Port commissioners made note of these concerns in Fick's last performance review, as well as a sexual harassment complaint. No more details about the complaint are included in the documents, but port commissioners are expected to discuss the reasons behind Fick's departure at the next port commission meeting on Tuesday.

Fick's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.