Jill Stein Is a Rightwing Tool

There are 46 Democrats in the United States Senate. Every single Senate Democrat voted against Betsy "Potential Grizzlies" DeVos, Trump's newly-confirmed education secretary. Senate Dems "held the floor" overnight to protest the DeVos nomination. They peeled two Republican Senators off DeVos, coming within a single vote of blocking DeVos and creating a 50-50 tie in the Senate that Mike Pence, in his role as president of the Senate, had to break, making Pence "the first vice president ever to cast a tie-breaking vote for a Cabinet nominee."

You'll never guess who Jill Stein blames for DeVos's confirmation.

Why would we have a tie on such an egregious nominee? Because Democrats serve corporate interests. https://t.co/66rpL1ifik

— Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) February 7, 2017

The Democrats are to blame for DeVos. Not the Republican president who nominated DeVos—a president Stein worked hard to elect—and not the Republicans in the Senate, the overwhelming majority of whom voted for DeVos. No, no. The Democrats are to blame.

Oh, hey here's a picture of Stein having dinner in 2015 with Vladimir Putin and Michael Flynn, Donald Trump's unhinged National Security Advisor:

Putin, Flynn, Jill Stein at same table at gala celebrating Kremlin-controlled RT https://t.co/hFzXujZEp2 pic.twitter.com/RucbPhbpk4

— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) August 15, 2016

Jill Stein: Always attacking Dems, backed Trump and helped put him in the White House, and has nothing but nice things to say about her dinner companion Vladimir Putin. Nice leader you've got there, Green Party. She's not working to build a viable party, which might actually be helpful. No, no. After spending the last 18 months attacking Hillary Clinton and helping Putin's preferred candidate, Jill clearly intends to spend the next two years doing everything she can to hurt the Democrat Party's chances of retaking the Senate in the 2018 and blocking Trump's agenda. Because Trump's agenda is Stein's agenda is Putin's agenda.

And while we're on the subject...

Everything I said last July in this rant about Stein and third parties holds up:

You don't [build a viable third party] by trotting out the reanimated corpse of Ralph fucking Nader every four fucking years. Or his doppelgänger, whoever it is now, Jill Stein and some asshole-to-be-named four years from now. You start by running grassroots, local campaigns. And there've been—and I'm sure we're going hear from lots of people out there listening—there have been a couple of Green Party candidates who’ve run in other races here and there across the country. But no sustained effort to build a Green Party nationally. Just this griping, bullshitty, grandstanding, fault-finding, purity-testing, holier than thou-ing, that we are all subjected to every four fucking years by the Green Party candidate. And the folks, including you caller—and I love you and I respect you and we’re having this debate and I'm not treating you with kid gloves because I respect you—are fooled by them, who are sucked into this bullshit, who are tricked by these grandstanding, attention-seeking, bullshit-spewing charlatans, into wasting your vote. Which is what you are going to do, I'm sorry to say, to circle back to the top of your call. You are essentially, if you're voting for Jill Stein, helping to potentially elect Donald J. Trump president of these United States. Which would be a catastrophe.

Yep. Everything holds up. Everything except this:

I have a problem with these fake, attention seeking, grandstanding Green/Libertarian party candidates who pop up every four years, like mushrooms in shit, saying that they're building a third party. And those of us who don't have a home in the Republican Party, don't have a home in the Democratic Party, can't get behind every Democratic position or Republican position, should gravitate toward these third parties. And help build a third party movement by every four fucking years voting for one of these assholes like Jill fucking Stein, who I'm sure is a lovely person, she's only an asshole in this aspect.

Jill Stein is an asshole in every aspect.

UPDATE: True...

@DrJillStein to herself: "Keep tweeting nonsense so people will keep paying attention to you." pic.twitter.com/qaAt5iBMSF — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 7, 2017

But considering the damage Stein did in 2016, I don't think we can just ignore her going into 2018. We have to push back against her malignant bullshit.