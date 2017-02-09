Wouldn't It Be Great If Trump's Nordstrom Freakout Got Him Impeached? Or Kellyanne Conway Indicted?

So this happened yesterday. Then this happened. Then this:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that Nordstrom's decision to stop carrying Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories line is an attack on the president's policies and his daughter. Spicer told reporters during his daily press briefing that the decision—which Nordstrom said was a result of poor sales, not politics—was because of the clothing company's displeasure with President Donald Trump's executive orders and his policies.

Colbert, whose ratings are way up since he decided to get political again, had something to say about it (start at 3:11... and they're not going to like that Spicer photoshopjob over at Trump HQ):

Then this happened:

Kellaynne Conway on Fox: "Go buy Ivanka's stuff, is what I would tell you"..."I'm going to give it a free commercial here, go buy it today."

Then this happened:

Appears Kellayanne Conway may have just violated ban on Federal employee using public office for endorsement of product. 5 CFR 2635.702 https://t.co/mIvngSHCnk

Nixon committed war crimes. But it was a low-rent, bungled, political rat-fucking burglary and the coverup that brought Nixon down. So... yeah. Just sitting here fantasizing about our own AG landing the first punch and our own upscale department store delivering the KO blow. A boy can dream.