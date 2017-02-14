Michael Flynn has no plans to resign and no expectations that he'll be fired, a senior administration official says https://t.co/IBfkxWaE42 pic.twitter.com/kykHLgpkWo
GOP intel committee member raises concern about Michael Flynn; Nancy Pelosi calls on Trump to fire Flynn https://t.co/LqzGhRgm2g pic.twitter.com/t4RV56MTVV
President Trump has "full confidence" in national security adviser Michael Flynn, top adviser Kellyanne Conway says https://t.co/t91oZdkMED pic.twitter.com/TqGolxKm8V
Source: DOJ warned the White House last month that Michael Flynn was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by Russia https://t.co/5zYbudSVfv pic.twitter.com/1EW1muX1zM
National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid controversy over his communications with Russia https://t.co/s6xI4aYE5h pic.twitter.com/T2OrfmREiM
Petraeus, Kellogg, Harward: Meet potential replacements for Michael Flynn https://t.co/Gk8zcqWwRC pic.twitter.com/bh1kVdIRKw
We have barely begun to scrape the surface of Trump’s fatal compromises with Russia. It was only last week that US officials say they corroborated some of the communications in the famous British dossier detailing those compromising situations. Trump can pretend all he likes. He can bluster his way through TV interviews and at the presidential podium about everything from the tiny crowds at his inauguration to supposed illegal voting by non-citizens. But sooner or later, the presidency—and the constitution it is supposed to defend—catches up with you. A commander-in-chief can’t compromise his own nation’s security and expect to keep his job.
Flynn’s short White House career may be over. But Trump’s nightmare-a-lago has only just begun.