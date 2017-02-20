Milo Yiannopoulos Gets Dropped from CPAC

He'd been invited to speak at CPAC, the annual unhinged wingnutapalooza. But that was before this. But Yiannopoulos is out...

Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference announced Monday that they have withdrawn a speaking invitation to Milo Yiannopoulos, a gay conservative Breitbart editor, after video surfaced of him defending sexual relationships between 13-year-old boys and grown men. President Trump will also be speaking at the annual conservative headliner event later this week.

Remember when conservatives were in an uproar because censorious leftwing college students were protesting Yiannopoulos's appearances on their campuses? Two tweets...

[Milo denounces women & non-whites]



White men: FREEDOM OF SPEECH!



[Milo advocates sex with boys]



White men: NOT COOL! WE USED TO BE BOYS! February 20, 2017

What are the odds Milo flips over to truth-telling liberal lion — ala Brock — when this gig dries up? February 20, 2017

First, this gig may be drying up faster than Yiannopoulos anticipated. And if Yiannopoulos did pull a Brock... that would make him the second evil gay sidekick to turn on Ann Coulter.