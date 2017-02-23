Trump Scraps Protections for Trans Students

NYT:

President Trump on Wednesday rescinded protections for transgender students that had allowed them to use bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity, overruling his own education secretary and placing his administration firmly in the middle of the culture wars that many Republicans have tried to leave behind. In a joint letter, the top civil rights officials from the Justice Department and the Education Department rejected the Obama administration’s position that nondiscrimination laws require schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice.... The question of how to address the “bathroom debate,” as it has become known, opened a rift inside the Trump administration, pitting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos against Attorney General Jeff Sessions... Mr. Sessions, who has opposed expanding gay, lesbian and transgender rights, pushed Ms. DeVos to relent. After getting nowhere, he took his objections to the White House because he could not go forward without her consent. Mr. Trump sided with his attorney general, the Republicans said, and told Ms. DeVos in a meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday that he wanted her to drop her opposition. And Ms. DeVos, faced with the alternative of resigning or defying the president, agreed to go along.

Trump at the RNC:

“As president, I will do everything in my power to protect LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology.”

He didn't say anything about protecting LGBTQ citizens from hateful domestic ideologies, as Barney Frank pointed out after the Republican convention:

“Very interesting―he’s going to protect us, LGBT people, from foreign oppression. No, it’s not foreigners firing people. No, it’s not foreigners refusing to serve LGBT people. [Trump’s comments were] very carefully worded. And it was a terrible thing that happened in Orlando. But the great majority of problems LGBT people have faced―violence against transgender people, discrimination―come from good, old home-grown Americans. So this fraudulent promise that he’s going to protect us from foreigners, who have not on the whole been a threat, I hope people see through it.”

Caitlyn Jenner praised Donald Trump’s stands on women’s rights and LGBT equality in a new interview with Stat. “Trump seems to be very much for women,” the former Olympian and reality TV star told Stat. “He seems very much behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue. He backed the LGBT community.”

Pissed off? Make a donation to Lambda Legal or Trans LifeLine.