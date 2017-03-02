Jeff Sessions Lied Under Oath

You know how every time you say, "They impeached Bill Clinton for a blowjob," the nearest rightwinger insists that, no, they impeached Bill Clinton for lying under oath. Well, now the GOP has a chance to prove that it was the lying under oath and not the blowjob.

VOX:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, under oath at his confirmation hearing, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t communicate with Russians during the 2016 campaign. But a new report by Adam Entous, Ellen Nakashima, and Greg Miller for the Washington Post found that Sessions did speak with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. Justice Department officials told the Post that Sessions, in fact, spoke twice with Kislyak, including, the Post reported, “at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the U.S. presidential race.” That goes against what Sessions told the Senate Judiciary Committee in January.

Sessions had a busy week on the job:

The Justice Department will “pull back” from investigations into alleged civil rights abuses by local police departments, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday in addressing what had been a hallmark of the Obama administration.

Days after Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott paid a personal visit to Vice President Mike Pence’s Washington, D.C. home, the Department of Justice announced that it would switch sides on a voting rights legal battle. The lawsuit claims that Republican lawmakers intentionally sought to discriminate against voters of color in the Lone Star state. The DOJ plans to withdraw from a six year long legal battle against Texas’ voter-ID law, one of the strictest in the nation. This is the first major voting rights case the DOJ faced under Sessions, who called the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act’s pre-clearance provision “good news, I think, for the South.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday restated his opposition to marijuana use and offered an ominous warning about state-level marijuana legalization efforts, suggesting that such policies would open states to “violence,” as well as potential repercussions from the federal government. “I don’t think America is going to be a better place when people of all ages, and particularly young people, are smoking pot,” Sessions said to reporters Monday at the Department of Justice. “I believe it’s an unhealthy practice, and current levels of THC in marijuana are very high compared to what they were a few years ago, and we’re seeing real violence around that.”

Here's hoping it was his last week on the job.

UPDATE:

You can't spell "Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions the third" without L-Y-I-N-G U-N-D-E-R O-A-T-H — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 2, 2017

George W. Bush's ethics lawyer —-> https://t.co/bvEDKUwVMl

— Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) March 2, 2017

I agree with this emailer's logic but he is making the inference in an odd direction pic.twitter.com/mFFm2HG3eX

— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 2, 2017

The crime Clinton was covering up? Oh, right: a few perfectly legal—if deeply problematic—blowjobs between consenting adults blowing and being blown in private.