More Traditional Republican Hypocrisy

The Oklahoman:

An Oklahoma state senator offered money to a teenage boy for "sexual stuff" and was found with him in a hotel room that reeked of "raw marijuana," authorities said.... State Sen. Ralph Shortey, 35, and the teenager admitted to police they had engaged in conversations "pertaining to sexual activities in exchange for money," a police detective wrote in a court affidavit for a search warrant. The affidavit only identified Shortey as R.S. and the teenager as H.L., but Mashburn has confirmed that Shortey is the adult under investigation. Both names were redacted in the police report.... Police were told the teenage boy had a history of drug abuse and "soliciting himself on Craigslist for sexual conduct." Police launched the investigation after being called by the boy's father, who had been contacted by his son's girlfriend.

Ralph Shortey is a family values conservative because OF COURSE he's a family values conservative. He's also a big Trump supporter—he had dinner with Donald Trump Jr. the night before he got caught in a hotel room with a teenage boy—and has backed anti-trans "bathroom bills" in Oklahoma to protect women and girls because OF COURSE HE HAS. The Daily Beast has more on his record...

As a lawmaker, Shortey has been a right-wing stalwart. In 2011, he proposed a bill that would strip undocumented immigrants of property used in the commission of a crime. “We are not saying they are less than human,” he said, according to the Tulsa World. “What we are saying is they are not Americans and have no rights thereof.” The same year, Shortey proposed a bill requiring presidential candidates to submit their birth certificates to the election board before appearing on an Oklahoma ballot. And in January 2012, he took on the issue of aborted fetuses, hidden in our food. “No person or entity shall manufacture or knowingly sell food or any other product intended for human consumption which contains aborted human fetuses in the ingredients or which used aborted human fetuses in the research or development of any of the ingredients,” the bill proposed by Shortey read. More recently, Shortey threw his support behind the Trump-led crackdown on so-called “sanctuary cities,” alleging that undocumented immigrants from Central America were engaged in child sex trafficking.

"When you incentivize illegal immigration, you incentivize a lot of bad things,” Shortey told KFOR-TV in February.

Shortey is married to his high school sweetheart, he has three kids of his own, and he was just stripped "of all the privileges of holding elected office, including his office, parking space, and government-issued computer," the Daily Beast reports.