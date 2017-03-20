Make Sure Your MAGA-Hat Wearing Relatives Watch This

ThinkProgress:

On Monday, FBI director James Comey testified in front of the House Intelligence committee as part of Congress’ ongoing investigation in the matter. Before his testimony, the committee’s ranking Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (CA) laid out of all of the circumstantial evidence that has built up so far connecting the Trump campaign to Russian state actors seeking the intervene in the election. Schiff emphasizes in his opening that he is drawing only on public reports, not all of which have been confirmed. His opening statement, however, is a good summary of everything that has come out so far.

GermanSausage is right: your Trump-worshipping, MAGA-hat-wearing, immigrant-bashing, Obama-fearing (still!) relatives aren't going to change their minds. But make 'em watch it anyway. And this too:

Comey: Russia's goals in 2016 were to hurt U.S. democracy, hurt Hillary Clinton and help Trump pic.twitter.com/IF9lRnsNN1 — Axios (@axios) March 20, 2017

Comey has also—in so many words—called Trump a liar over and over again this morning re: wiretapping accusations against Obama, various intelligence agencies, the Brits, etc. Wonder how that's going down over at the White House.

Dear America: Your president is under investigation by the FBI counterintelligence spooks. This is not normal. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 20, 2017