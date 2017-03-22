Texas Teacher Smiles For Mugshot

A 27-year-old science teacher in Texas was arrested earlier this week on charges of having "an improper relationship" with a 17-year-old male student. And all anyone can talk about is her mugshot and the big smile on her face. Her lawyer says she's smiling because she knows she's innocent. Hm. I don't think I'd be smiling if I had just been arrested for a crime I didn't commit. But I don't think I'd be smiling if I had just been arrested for a crime I did commit either. So maybe we shouldn't read too much into that big smile—or maybe smiling for mugshots is just how they roll in Texas.