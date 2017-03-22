I have been seeing this guy as a friend with benefits for years. He recently told me that we seemed to be in a relationship. I thought that meant he would make more of an effort to communicate and spend more time with me. We went to a dinner and concert after this discussion. It was late and I ended up getting very tired. I could tell this annoyed him. Instead of telling me, he unilaterally decided he needed a break and then didn't see me for about two weeks. I asked to see him about four days after as I was leaving town for a few days for a weekend but he said he didn't have time—that he had a happy hour and "didn't know what he'd get into after." Then a week later we saw each other on a Saturday, then talked the following week at which point he told me about being annoyed I couldn't keep up and feeling that he needed someone who could keep up with him. When we had the relationship talk he told me that I could ask him for things but then it seemed like he would still be calling the shots. Why is he doing this?

Seeks Insightful Guess, Homo