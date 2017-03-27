They're Gonna Legalize Weed In Canada

So this appeared in Savage Love last week...

Would you share your thoughts on our prime minister, Justin Trudeau? I think Justin needs to stop fucking around and legalize weed already, like he promised. When are you going to move to Canada already? See above.

And today Foreign Policy reports...

The Canadian maple leaf may soon get another leafy friend. Canada’s Liberal government is poised next month to introduce legislation to legalize marijuana, CBC first reported Sunday. Under the bill’s provisions, the drug could be legalized by July 1, 2018, nicely coinciding with Canada Day. It’s one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s most controversial campaign promises—but one that helped his Liberal Party capture the youth vote and propel it to victory in the country’s 2015 elections.... The federal government will oversee the supply and license producers, but provinces will regulate the drug’s distribution, sale, and prices. There will also be a limit of four plants per household. The national age for buying marijuana will be 18, but provinces can boost the age limit as they see fit.

Coincidence?