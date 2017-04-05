Marshawn Lynch Might Play Football Again... For the Raiders

Marshawn Lynch: Does retirement right. Getty Images

In a move speculated by everyone for the last two years, Marshawn Lynch seems to be having serious talks with the Oakland (soon-to-be Las Vegas) Raiders. And it also seems like the Seahawks are cool with that.

"NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Marshawn Lynch told the Oakland Raiders he intends to un-retire, per a source informed of the situation," according to the NFL's official website.

While we might be gaining the glory of runs like the one below that actually caused the earth to shake, we will be losing the spectacle of Marshawn's retirement.

The man knows how to do retirement better than anyone else. He's become a regular staple on Conan O'Brien (and should honestly take over the sidekick spot from Andy Richter permanently).

He's gone to Scotland and seen castles and ridden on bikes.

He's starred in Running Wild with Bear Grylls. And he did a hilarious cameo on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as a chatty Cathy version of himself.

If Marshawn returns, let's hope it's a glorious comeback, as long as it's not against the Seahawks, and not like Michael Jordan's ill-fated second return.