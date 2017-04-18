ITMFA Donates $100,000 to ACLU, Planned Parenthood and IRAP

I'm mailing out checks today—and not just to the IRS.

This morning I had the distinct pleasure of mailing off checks to Planned Parenthood ($33,333.34), the ACLU ($33,333.33) and the International Refugee Assistance Project ($33,333.33)—money we raised selling ITMFA ("Impeach The Mother Fucker Already") buttons, t-shirts, hats, stickers, coffee cups, and lapel pins at www.ITMFA.org and www.impeachthemotherfuckeralready.com. And I got to mail those checks out because nearly 10,000 Savage Love readers and Savage Lovecast listeners have ordered #ITMFA gear over the last eight weeks!

The best part of wearing ITMFA buttons or t-shirts or hats or lapel pins or all of the above? Or the second best part, I should say, after helping to raise money for three critically important and hugely effective organizations fighting Donald Trump? The interactions you have with friends, co-workers, neighbors, at anti-Trump marches, on the bus, etc. Because when people are going to ask you what ITMFA stands for and YOU GET TO TELL THEM it stands for 'Impeach The Mother Fucker Already!" (If there are kids around you can go with "Malicious Fascist" or "Malodorous Fart" or "Malignant Fraud.") We sell the buttons in ten packs (ten for $10) so you can share buttons with people who absolutely have to have one after they find out what it means!

We want to raise another $100,000 for Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and IRAP! Here's how you can help!

1. Order some ITMFA gear at www.ITMFA.org!

2. Get some extra buttons or t-shirts or hats to share with your friends!

3. Post photos of yourself in your ITMFA gear on social media with hashtag #ITMFA—and follow ITMFA on Instagram!