And that's it for Papa Bear. #BillOReilly pic.twitter.com/PbGYvoy1yN— Kevin Necessary (@knecessary) April 19, 2017
NYT:
Bill O’Reilly has been forced out of his position as a prime-time host on Fox News, the company said on Wednesday, after the disclosure of multiple settlements involving sexual harassment allegations against him. His ouster brings an abrupt and embarrassing end to his two-decade reign as one of the most popular and influential commentators in television.
Tucker Carlson will be taking O'Reilly time slot. A nice time to revisit this video...
Tucker Carlson tried to set up a straw man of @laurenduca's views regarding Ivanka Trump, and she absolutely wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/rKEcn0vS3I
— Jack Runyan (@JackDRunyan) December 24, 2016