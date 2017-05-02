The Video To Watch After You Watch That Viral Jimmy Kimmel Video

Everyone is sharing Jimmy Kimmel's moving opening monologue from last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live. His wife gave birth to their second child last week. While the baby appeared healthy at first, a nurse noticed something and called in the docs, who called in more docs—including a doc called in from the airport—and Kimmel's newborn son, Billy, was diagnosed with a serious and sometimes fatal heart condition. The baby was saved, Kimmel thanks everyone who played a part (and he name-checks all the nurses and doctors at both hospitals where his son was treated), and in the end he pivots to our current political debate about health care coverage, pre-existing conditions, and Trump's proposed cuts to agencies like the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control:

“We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all. Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition. You were born with a pre-existing condition. And if your parents didn’t have medical insurance, you might not live long enough to even get denied because of a pre-existing condition. If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. I think that’s something that, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?”

That's something a majority of Americans agree on now. But it's not something a majority of Republicans in Congress agree on. They're against choice when it comes to a woman's right to control her own body because life begins at conception, every life is precious, unborn life must be protected, wocka wocka wocka. But if parents should "choose" to go without health insurance not just for themselves but also for their born kids, Paul Ryan and the rest of the GOP believes that parents should be free to make that "choice." For themselves and their kids. (Choose and choice are in scare quotes because un-affordability is the reason most people "choose" to go without health insurance.) And if a kid should get sick and die for lack of access to health care as a direct result of that choice made by their parents, well, Republicans are comfortable with the consequences of choice in this instance. Because human life is precious when protecting it allows gross old men to control women's bodies but protecting life isn't a priority when it gets in the way of tax cuts for billionaires.

Okay, now here's the video you need to watch after watching Kimmel's monologue:

That's Republican Member of Congress Mo Brooks. He argues that people with pre-existing conditions don't deserve health care because they didn't "lead good lives." People who lead good lives and make good choices don't have pre-existing conditions. People who lead bad lives and make bad choices don't deserve our help. (Can't imagine what Billy Kimmel managed to get up to during his gestation, but it must've been epic.)

Jimmy Kimmel told his audience last night that we've reached a bipartisan consensus on universal health care (which Obamacare did not create) and that no one these days thinks insurance companies should be able to deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions (either by denying it outright or by pricing people with pre-existing conditions out of the market). But that's exactly what Paul Ryan and the GOP believes. It may be a good rhetorical strategy but it's not our current political reality.