Donald Trump Shoves NATO Ally Aside So He Can Be In the Front Row for a Picture

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd

— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Our president is an obnoxious asshole. Without class—but, hey, with the nuclear codes. So there's that. Good job, 46.1% of the voters. Well done.