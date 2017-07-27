Savage Love Letter of the Day: Reader Advice Round-up

This week in the world: It's 2004 again. Republicans have always thought Obamacare repeal was a long con. Even the Pentagon is confused by Trump. Seattle college campuses are "voting desserts."

This week from letter-writers: How do you date with big boobs? Is her ex-boyfriend biphobic? What should he do with the skeletons in his porn closet? And there was all that shit I had to say in my column and on my podcast.

I had my say. Now you guys get yours....

Regarding Questionably Biphobic:

The guy that wrote in to you about whether the admission of his (relatively small) insecurity about his girlfriend's bisexuality sounds perfectly human. You intimated as much, but I thought I could provide some color as a monosexual who has exclusively dated bisexuals. I'm a gay woman and all of my serious relationships have been with bi women. I'm not a bi chaser or anything, so this is mostly a happy accident. Because of this, I am a huge bisexual advocate. People, gay & straight alike, tend to drop their smiles whenever I mention I'm dating a bisexual. I get inundated with questions about how I'll ever feel safe, don't I know they're eventually going to leave me for a man, doesn't it bother me that they can't just pick a side, etc. I've heard this from close friends as well as strangers. It gets exhausting and I'd rather not have to answer all this shit but when it feels safe, I think it's important to try and create more understanding and acceptance of the bi+ community. So I go on and say, I've had lots of great experiences with bi women, that none had ever left me for a man, none had ever cheated on me (that i know of, cuz hey statistics say everyone cheats at some point), that monosexuals cheat all the time anyway, some bisexuals are poly/some aren't, that if a woman truly needed dick consistently, she probably wouldn't bother getting involved with me, yada yada yada you get it. Oh, and I even marched in the bisexual group at this year's pride (they were open to allies). So all of the above is true. But guess what? Of course I still have some insecurity that not being a man may mean I'm not enough. Because I'm human. Because who doesn't sometimes worry that they're not enough for their partner? Not rich enough, funny enough, skinny enough, cool enough, etc. Heck, I once had a white partner be insecure because I'd dated an Asian woman before her and assumed that meant I had some sort of racial preference (I don't, and in hind sight, that was kind of fucked up she thought I'd have to have a potentially racist fetish in order to date an Asian woman). I get insecure because patriarchy tells us a man is worth more than a woman in every way, and of course I've internalized some of that. Obviously, that last point isn't relevant to your reader. But my point is that all of us have insecurities. We can't help it. The issue is how we deal with them. So...if you're going to date a bisexual, just accept you may get insecure sometimes. Forgive yourself, and don't be an asshole about it. And don't let your friends bully you around about it. And march with bisexuals in the damned parade. They need all the support they can get.

In response to DOC:

Over the years you have sometimes used your column as platform to express your views. But I've never seen you print a letter where the writer is doing the same. There's a first time for everything though! I was appalled and yet not at all surprised to find out from DOC's letter and Eric the Red's response that med students are trained to be dominant with their patients. There is a huge difference between being confident and being dominant and one does not require the other. This new-to-me information about the way that doctors are trained explains a lot about what is horribly wrong with our entire health care system. (There are many other issues, to be sure. But I'm just going to focus on this one.) Patients don't need someone to dominate them to "get them through their medical issues." They need someone to give them information, stand beside them and help them determine the best course of action for them. Many, many medical issues stem from the fact that people already do not listen to their bodies, and dominating your patient only adds to that.

Motivational Interviewing is one model that could replace the current one.

It should be taught and practiced from day one of med school and throughout the internship. When is our medical community as a whole going to wake up and refuse to continue with this messed up model of "helping"? Also, Dan, could you please help me find some erotica and/or porn that is two men pleasing one woman but that gives equal time to the woman instead of being mainly about the men? Does it exist?

It's out there somewhere—maybe a reader will leave a link in comments—but have you considered writing the erotica you want see in the world? You're a good writer, as evidenced by this letter. Why not try your hand at erotica?

On MOANS:

I read with interest the letter from "My Orgasms Are Now Shy," in which she wrote that she had no difficulty achieving orgasm with her lover until they married. Just for your information I have had several cases, both females and males, who were happily sexually active with her or his partner prior to marrying, but immediately after being wed either lost interest in sex or experienced some other sexual difficulty. In these cases the source of the problem was that getting married made the other person, "family," and that reminded these people of either being sexually abused as children by a family member or witnessing another child being sexually abused by a family member. In one case, when I asked my client, "When did you lose sexual interest in your wife?" he responded, "At the wedding reception when my father-in-law shook my hand and said, "Welcome to the family!" Up until that moment my client had been impatient for the party to end so he and his bride could get it on, but suddenly he was dreading being alone with her.

And:

I have to thank you for helping keep my marriage together. About a year ago, I learned that my marriage was less monogamous than I had assumed. (I shouldn’t have assumed, I know.) We were on my husband's computer, and he mistakenly opened up some photos of him with another guy. It turned out he has a wrestling fetish, was too ashamed about it to tell me and had been hooking up occasionally through a wrestling website. I was upset at first, but I’ve been reading your column since the salutation was "Hey, faggot,” so wrestling registered low on the kink scale, and I soon worked it out that monogamy was hardly what I valued most about our relationship. We talked it through. I told him I’m GGG but if he wants to keep wrestling with other enthusiasts, that’s OK too. I also said he should read your column and he owes you a beer. We’ll happily hit our ninth wedding anniversary in a couple of months. If it hadn’t been for your column, that revelation last year would have been a lot worse than just a little bump in the road. So thanks, Dan.

And a little something on... my mad punctuation skills?

There’s something unusual—maybe not so unusual—about you that I’ve always wanted to ask/address, but I’ve never heard you talk about it: your punctuation. Better said: your punctuation prowess. Would you mind talking/writing about it sometime(s)? You’re quite the swordsman with your command of long dashes and forward slashes with those upward-leaning curves. Where and/or how did you manage to reach such agility with punctuation? Are you a closet editor and/or grammarian? I’m sure most of your readers are here for your relationship advice (on many levels), but I’m also an avid follower of your writing and punctuation skills. (Your hyphen hookups are a thing of beauty!)

I credit my punctuation prowess to reading so much George Bernard Shaw and Mark Twain during my formative years; it had an impact.



