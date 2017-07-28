Savage Love Letter of the Day: Anxiety Attacks at the Trio Rodeo

My boyfriend of eight months, K, and I are polyamorous. We started the relationship on that foot, and for a while I was the partner he spent the most time with. There have been ups and downs, but overall our relationship is solid and loving. However, recently we both started dating the same woman, L, and they have been spending more time together than with me due to my work schedule. They both reassure me that they love me and care for me deeply, but I am an anxiously-attached person and sometimes I have panic attacks when they spend more time with others/themselves and fear that they're going to leave me. I'm working on becoming more secure via books on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and I'm looking into in-person therapy. This is my first serious relationship ever, but not his (I'm 22, he's 35) and while K's been super patient with me, my worry and grasping is a point of friction in the relationship. K has told me he doesn't want to be solely responsible for my sexual satisfaction and my need for constant reassurances that he cares. The anxiety has been flaring up most strongly concerning sex—we're all switches, and both K and L are professional Dominants. I feel neglected if K doesn't penetrate me, but he penetrates L, or if L gets to penetrate K via a strap-on and I don't. He's very good about voicing what he desires, while I'm learning to speak-up despite feeling like I'm just being needy and grasping again. I love both my partners, but I've been feeling sexually neglected and with a HIGH sex drive, it's been quite painful. This is my first "trio rodeo" and I really want to make it work—I've seen a future with K for a while (the I-want-your-children kind), and L is joining those future visions too. How can I find a way to create more opportunities for sexy-time and not ruining it with anxiety attacks? BDSM Enthusiastic Lover On Voyage4 Emotional Durability

I'm always suspicious when two (or more) people claim to be deeply in love with each other after dating for a short period of time, BELOVED. Eight months qualifies as a short period of time. Premature declarations of love—and premature commitments—up the emotional stakes and can place a strain on a newish relationship (or a trio of them) that it may not be strong enough to bear. Not yet.

You'll feel a lot less anxious about this relationship, BELOVED, if you make a conscious, CBT-style effort to lower the stakes.

Dial it back, girl.

You've been dating K for a little more than half a year; you've only been dating L for whatever "recently" adds up to in a world where eight months equals LTR. This is the beginning of both these relationships, BELOVED. You can reduce your anxieties and soothe your insecurities by telling yourself you aren't committed to K and L as life partners. Not yet. All you're committed to right now is continuing to get to know K and L. You're committed to continuing to date them, you're committed to continuing to explore where this might go, you're committed to enjoying your time with them, however long it lasts. But you are not committed to them. Either of them. Not yet.

Once again, BELOVED, you're still getting to know K and you only just met L. Rounding these relationships up to love-of-your-life status prematurely creates stress and that's gonna make your anxieties worse, not better. You've got to be a little zen about this—maybe this triad is for you, maybe it isn't; maybe polyamory is for you, maybe it's not. Only time will tell and the earth isn't going to spin faster for you than it does for anyone else.

Committing yourself to therapy is a good idea, BELOVED; everyone should commit to working on their emotional and mental health. You and your therapist can start by reevaluating whether a poly relationship is right for you in practice. In theory, you understand poly and you may want a poly relationship. (Particularly if it's the only way you can have K.) But as someone with anxiety issues and hangups about all sex acts being divided up equally, poly may not be right for you—or it may not be right for you right now. After a little therapy (or maybe a lot), who knows? (Also: trying to portion out sex between three people like you would ice cream for three small kids—making sure each kid gets exact same number and size of scoops—is unrealistic. Sometimes you'll get more, sometimes you'll get less.)



You've only been at this rodeo for eight months, BELOVED, and if these problems are already coming up, it might not be your attachment style or your anxiety. It's possible this rodeo isn't for you.