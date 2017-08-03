Good Afternoon. Robert Mueller Got Himself a Shiny New Grand Jury

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Talking Points Memo:

Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, recently impaneled a grand jury as part of the probe, several news outlets reported on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that the Washington, D.C. grand jury “began its work in recent weeks” and is separate from the one assisting with the probe into President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The impanelment of that jury predated Mueller’s appointment as special counsel.

Mueller's grand jury has reportedly already issued subpoenas "in connection with a meeting between Donald Trump Jr., the President’s eldest son, and a Russian lawyer," TPM's report continues.

Mueller is reportedly looking into potential financial crimes that may have been committed by the Trump crime family that aren't connected to the Russian investigation. Mueller was empowered to follow the evidence wherever it led when he was appointed, even if the evidence led to crimes unconnected to Trump and/or Trump campaign officials colluding with the Russians. But Trump told the New York Times that he would fire Mueller if he looked into his finances... so we have a constitutional crisis on our hands soon, kids.

And just in time (The Guardian):