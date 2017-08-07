Spun Out: 5 Essential Cuts by Local DJ Pezzner

Dave Pezzner: "I love to juxtapose styles and moods. Salsa with techno, atonal periods followed by melodic ones."

PEZZNER (Hunt & Gather)

Current top 5 tracks:

"These are some of my favorites that are in rotation. It's so hard to rank songs when I'm thinking of tunes I'm playing right now... they're all my favorite!"

The Revenge, "Never Learn" (Dirt Crew)



Marcel Lune, "The Hope" (Local Talk)



Magic Drum Orchestra, "Ragga Samba" (Tru Thoughts)



Busy P, "Genie (KDA Bonbon Dub)" (Because Music)



Karizma, "Work It Out" (Lumberjacks In Hell)



Crew/label affiliation: "I have my own label, Hunt & Gather, and right now I'm also releasing tracks on Dirtybird and Get Physical."

Styles played: "I like to mix left-field house with tribal and disco rhythms. Sometimes I'll go into Chicago house territory and other times I'll get into some techno sounds. Always upbeat, between 118 BPM and 125 BPM."

DJing philosophy: "I love to juxtapose styles and moods. Salsa with techno, huge house tunes followed by deep ones, atonal periods followed by melodic ones. I think it keeps things interesting and I find it so exciting when I find two songs that are so different but can complement each other so well."

Format: "Digital."

Worst request: "Anything by Swedish House Mafia."

Upcoming events: "I throw the occasional Hunt & Gather label party, and for the last year and a half I had EPIC at Re-bar, but we recently stopped running the EPIC monthly. The next Hunt & Gather event, we are collaborating with Uniting Souls and Tokita for a big day-time Labor Day BBQ at Monkey Loft out on their deck. We have a fantastic lineup including the beloved TRUST DJs together again: J-Justice, Atlee, and Kid Hops. Other local heroes will be playing, as well: Wesley, Michael Manahan, Erin O'Connor and many more."

Aug. 6 - LA at Treehouse Rooftop; Aug. 12 - Monkey Loft with Ralph Falcon; Aug 18 - Kremwerk - with &ME; Aug. 21 - Oregon Eclipse Festival; Sept. 2 - Raleigh NC at Solas; Sept. 3 - Canada Festival in Ottawa; Sept. 4 - Monkey Loft - Labor Day BBQ; Sept. 7 - Monkey Loft