24 Hours of GeekGirlCon-troversy: Resignation, Allegation, and Withheld Information

Five volunteers from the operations team of the Seattle non-profit GeekGirlCon publicly resigned yesterday with an incendiary letter posted without permission on the GeekGirlCon website (and later removed) and emailed widely from the convention's official account.

Clare McGrane at GeekWire reported that the letter accused the organization's recently appointed Executive Director Michele Carrico Domingo and board of "bullying, gender discrimination, racism, misuse of charitable funds, and many instances of unethical behavior."

The official response from GeekGirlCon pointed out that the former volunteers' grievances had been previously brought before the board without "supporting documentation nor corroboration." (The resignation letter, the full text of which is below, doesn't include any evidence either.)

The response also emphasized that this year's GeekGirl Con, scheduled for September 30-October 1 at the Washington Convention Center, would go on as planned.

Though the initial social media response was predictably appalled, it didn't take for people following the story as it happened to smell a rat—not only because GeekGirlCon's mission statement is explicitly about inclusiveness, but because the language of the resignation letter was both so brazen and so vague. They soon found the rat.

Some assiduous reporting by the Portland cartoonist Audrey Redpath (via a long, tireless Twitter thread) and followed up/compiled by Rich Johnston of the blog Bleeding Cool—revealed that the allegations leveled by the resigning employees referred to alleged racial discrimination against white employees, and alleged gender discrimination against men.

Redpath pointed out that the letter disingenuously uses the language of grievances from traditionally marginalized people—the kind that is guaranteed to make the internet take not only notice but sides—the better to frame GeekGirlCon as hypocritical for promoting itself as an inclusive, progressive organization. In case anyone was still wondering: This tactic 1) violates people who actually suffer under those offenses, 2) contributes to the ongoing campaign to trivialize the offenses themselves, and 3) automatically nullifies whatever legitimacy your original, actual grievance might have had.

Cartoonist Audrey Redpath confronting one of the authors of the resignation letter.

Elapsed time from original email to present: about 24 hours.

Here is the original resignation letter (via GeekWire)

It is with great regret that we wish to inform our attendees, exhibitors and sponsors of the resignation of the entire Convention Operations team, loss of key Founders and Board members. The Convention Operations team, responsible for all aspects of setup of our convention, Exhibitor management, security, and pass sales have chosen to leave GeekGirlCon as a result of the actions of the Executive Director and remaining Board members. The following is the statement from our Convention Operations Team: This action is not a step taken lightly. Many of you are our friends. Many of you we consider family. This team has a long history with GeekGirlCon, including some of us who were there at the start, and all have worked very hard to support its mission and values. We are disappointed and saddened that it has come to this. However, actions by the ED and by the Board have made the current environment one in which it is impossible for us to continue. Over the last five months, while we worked with the ED and the Board in good faith to resolve the differences, we witnessed bullying, gender discrimination, racism, misuse of charitable funds, and many instances of unethical behavior. We can no longer support this organization’s administration as their recent conduct shows a severe lack of integrity, morality, and respect for its hard-working staff, volunteers and attendees. Effective immediately, we are resigning our positions and will cease association with GeekGirlCon. Below you will find a few reasons driving our decision to resign. 1. Acts of discrimination carried out by the Executive Director in the removal and eventual reinstatement of a Con Operation staff member. 2. Opportunistic and underhanded voting tactics by the Board of Directors, including: Voting on matters before seeing the evidence collected and knowing it has been collected.

Postponing vote on the removal of the Executive Director during its proposed session; instead the vote was called in an emergency meeting without the Board member who proposed the original motion being present.

3. Bullying of staff members and making derogatory statements to them about their mental and/or physical condition. 4. Dissemination of printed documents by the Executive Director that include details of private, sexual encounters, unrelated to GeekGirlCon, in an effort to discriminate against and kink-shame a volunteer. 5. Questionable use of charitable funds by the Executive Director. 6. Deprioritization of financial oversight by the Board of Directors. 7. Failure of the Board of Directors to provide any recourse for reporting ethical violations made by the Executive Director.





Yes, I've left #GeekGirlCon. After 5 months of battling unethical and immoral decisions by the Administration, I can no longer support them.

GeekGirlCon's response: