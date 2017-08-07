Check Out These Photos from the Seattle Art Fair
Photograph by Ji Zhou. ULYSSES CURRY
The third annual Seattle Art Fair bustled with curious tourists, artists and gallery owners, art lovers, and eager, art-hungry investors ready to make a deal. We sent photographer Ulysses Curry to catch some of the action. And read Emily Pothast's review of the fair here. More photos after the jump.
Boy with Socks by Akio Takamori. ULYSSES CURRY
Carole A. Feuerman, City Slicker. ULYSSES CURRY
Chung Chang-Sup, Meditation ULYSSES CURRY
Various works by Dorothy Grebenak. ULYSSES CURRY
San Sebastian's Girl by Kevin Francis Gray ULYSSES CURRY
Gone Girl by Xenia Hausner. ULYSSES CURRY