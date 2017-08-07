Check Out These Photos from the Seattle Art Fair

Photograph by Ji Zhou. ULYSSES CURRY

The third annual Seattle Art Fair bustled with curious tourists, artists and gallery owners, art lovers, and eager, art-hungry investors ready to make a deal. We sent photographer Ulysses Curry to catch some of the action. And read Emily Pothast's review of the fair here. More photos after the jump.

Boy with Socks by Akio Takamori. ULYSSES CURRY

Carole A. Feuerman, City Slicker. ULYSSES CURRY

Chung Chang-Sup, Meditation ULYSSES CURRY

Various works by Dorothy Grebenak. ULYSSES CURRY

San Sebastian's Girl by Kevin Francis Gray ULYSSES CURRY