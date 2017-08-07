Photograph by Ji Zhou.
Photograph by Ji Zhou. ULYSSES CURRY

The third annual Seattle Art Fair bustled with curious tourists, artists and gallery owners, art lovers, and eager, art-hungry investors ready to make a deal. We sent photographer Ulysses Curry to catch some of the action. And read Emily Pothast's review of the fair here. More photos after the jump.

Boy with Socks by Akio Takamori.
Boy with Socks by Akio Takamori. ULYSSES CURRY

Carole A. Feuerman, City Slicker.
Carole A. Feuerman, City Slicker. ULYSSES CURRY

Chung Chang-Sup, Meditation
Chung Chang-Sup, Meditation ULYSSES CURRY

Various works by Dorothy Grebenak.
Various works by Dorothy Grebenak. ULYSSES CURRY

San Sebastian's Girl by Kevin Francis Gray
San Sebastian's Girl by Kevin Francis Gray ULYSSES CURRY

Gone Girl by Xenia Hausner.
Gone Girl by Xenia Hausner. ULYSSES CURRY