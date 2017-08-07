Another New Challenger Enters the Race for Reichert's District: Dr. Kim Schrier

She's a pediatrician. Courtesy of Dr. Kim Schrier Campaign

Dr. Kim Schrier, a pediatrician at Virginia Mason who's lived in Issaquah for 16 years, has entered the race to knock seven-term Congressman Dave Reichert off his throne in the 8th District.

Her campaign website contains very little information about her policy positions, but it does contain a resume. She went to Berkeley for Astrophysics (take that, Tola), UC-Davis for med school, and she did her residency at Stanford, all of which is impressive. She's "fluent in Spanish" and has a "long history and heart for the Latino community." She developed Type 1 diabetes as a kid, which is tough, but she says it drove her to become a doctor.

But whatever blah blah blah: We got ourselves a campaign video to watch. Everyone grab some popcorn and prepare to meet the doctor.

I guess the chair thing is a little overdetermined, but it's a nice reference to the "empty chair town hall" that members of Washington Indivisible organized for Reichert in Cashmere, WA, last February.

There are now five Democratic challengers running for Reichert's seat, not including Poga Ahn, who filed with the FEC a while ago but who took down his website a few months ago. Read my gossipy first impressions of Tola Marts, Mona Das, and Jason Rittereiser, and also my obligatory post about the race's Bernie Sanders figure, Tom Cramer.

I'll be back with more on Schrier once I figure out where she stands on some key issues.