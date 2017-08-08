We Saw You Trying to Steal a Spin Bike the Other Day

In your defense, it did look like an abandoned bike. CF

This brightly colored bike was just sitting there, begging to be taken. You tried to take it. Judging from the socioeconomic cues of clothes and behavior, you were probably a homeless person. But the brightly colored bike wouldn't budge. You looked confused.

Granted, it's confusing that there are suddenly brightly colored bikes everywhere. CF

I was sitting in Volunteer Park two weeks ago, watching some people engaged in full contact medieval warfare, when a friend started telling me about the Spin bikeshare app he'd just downloaded. Spin bikes are the orange ones (Mudede's first bike share bike ever was a Spin bike). The green bikes are LimeBikes. Different companies, same idea.

The friend who was recommending Spin bikes to me is not very savvy about athletics or civics or transportation policy, but he loved Spin bikes because you just leave them wherever you want when you're done. Also, they're only $1 for 30 minutes. To find one, you just look on Spin's app to see where near you someone has recently left one. As he pulled up the app, he noticed there was a bike on the periphery of the full contact medieval warfare people.

Full contact medieval warfare at Volunteer Park. If you ever want to join them, just tell them—they're very nice. CF

I was trying to download the Spin app to my phone, because I needed to get from Volunteer Park to a location downhill quickly. But my phone was being weird, so my friend bought me the bike. I owe him $1.

When I was done with it, I just parked it on the sidewalk in front of my apartment building. CF

For all I know, it was the same orange bike the homeless guy tried to steal a few days later, two blocks away. Although I doubt it. The city is overrun with these bikes. Geekwire saw them in Fremont, Ballard, Greenlake, SoDo, and Discovery Park in the first week, when there were 500, and reported, "Spin says its ultimate goal is to have 10,000 bikes across Seattle." LimeBike is doubling its inventory from 500 bikes to 1,000 this week.