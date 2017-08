This Is Good News

We're stoked to set up Shack in Seattle! The South Lake Union Shack is comin' in 2018. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BAiySoIcdy

— SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 9, 2017

Shake Shack is coming to Seattle! I'll finally be able to get a Chicago hot dog here, with celery salt—and no goddamn cream fucking cheese. Yay!