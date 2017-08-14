Savage Love Letter of the Day: Fucking Nazis

I'm a woman in her early 30s having sex with a guy in his early 20s. The sex is more than casual as we really care about each other but ultimately have no interest in pursuing a serious relationship. My concern is that this guy has some alt-right sympathies that reveal themselves in our political discussions, which take place fairly often. He's a Trump guy, but hesitates to admit it because he knows I'm very much anti-Trump. He posts memes created by Mike Cernovich and Milo Yiannopolous on his Facebook and gets his news from hard right publications. He also has a sister and brother-in-law who happen to be Holocaust deniers. This all concerns and confuses me because he's such a sweet guy and honestly, so goddamn good in bed. He's the definitive GGG, really attentive and caring and experimental. He might be the best lay I've ever had. I can't reconcile these two sides of him, but I also can't help trying to enlighten him a little bit. One of his best features is his open-mindedness. He's read books and watched documentaries I've recommended and he's always willing to talk about anything with curiosity and respect. I feel a responsibility to this young, confused, and frankly not-too-bright person who's surrounded by bad influences, but I know it's never smart to attempt to change someone. I want to be understanding and gently guide him in a better direction, but sometimes his ignorance is aggravating. I can also sense that he's beginning to feel a little judged and even threatened by me, which can only make things worse. I keep thinking of your campsite rule and wonder at one point does one give up throwing logic and articles at someone who thought Hilary Clinton ran a child sex ring out of a pizza parlor? Can I continue to have sex with someone who thinks the left are conspiring to turn everyone communist? I would love to hear your thoughts on this. Conflicted Lover

Don't fuck Nazis.

If someone you just met tells you they're a Nazi, don't fuck that Nazi. If you're already fucking someone and they reveal themselves to be a Nazi, stop fucking that Nazi. If someone tells you they're a Nazi and you fuck that Nazi anyway and then keep fucking that Nazi because they're so goddamn good at sex (for a Nazi), your effort to "gently guide" that Nazi away from being a Nazi doesn't make it okay to fuck that Nazi.

All that said, CL, I'm currently dying of a terrible summer cold with a bonus sinus infection and I'm pretty delirious right now—so, hey, maybe this is terrible advice. Maybe there are people out there who've had the Nazi fucked out of them and/or fucked the Nazi out of someone. Maybe they'll weigh in. The comments thread is open.

And, hey, maybe this guy isn't a Nazi at all—although it sure as fuck sounds like his siblings are, CL, and those two have more influence over him than you do. So, yeah, maybe this young, confused, and not-too-bright boy is merely a Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist and maybe I'm still so upset about what went down in Charlottesville this weekend that I can't be impartial or even helpful. Or, hey, maybe this guy's already a Nazi and hasn't revealed the full extent of his odious political beliefs to you, CL, because he wants to keep fucking you because the sex is good for him too and maybe he thinks he can fuck the Nazi into you before you fuck the Nazi out of him.

Anyway, CL, you wanted to hear my thoughts and there they are—but, hey, here's a bonus final thought: Good people don't fuck Nazis or worry about making Nazis "feel judged." Nazis should be judged.