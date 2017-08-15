Fox News Pundolt: The Confederate Flag and the Rainbow Flag "Represent the Same Thing"

These colors don't run. They sashay, gurl.

Raw Story:

During an interview on Fox & Friends, [right-wing author Star] Parker said that it was “ironic” that so many people on the left wanted to bring down Confederate flags and monuments when they were simultaneously advocating for the rainbow flag that’s a symbol for LGBT rights. “You know what’s really interesting and really incredible irony here is the same people that are demanding that the Confederate flag comes down are the same people that are insisting that the rainbow flag goes up,” Parker said, via Media Matters. “These two flags represent the exact same thing."

Ah, yes. I remember it well. In 1974 the gay states seceded from the Union to defend our right to keep straight people as slaves. The first shots were downed at the Sip & Twirl on Fire Island on the morning of April 12, 1974, and the War of Hetero Aggression would go on for four and long bloody Mary years. As part of the terms of our surrender, the gays agreed to put Burt Reynolds on the cover of After Dark Magazine and allow the gay character played by Billy Crystal on Soap to get a girlfriend. The Confabulouscy may be a distant memory now but it's an important part of our heritage. Which is why we gays still fly the rainbow flag to this day.