Gun Stocks Rally After Shooter Kills 58, Wounds 500

Bloomberg:

The grim predictability of stock-market reactions to U.S. mass shootings—where before a final tally of casualties can be reached, shares of gun makers rise—continued Monday in the wake of a Las Vegas attack that killed at least 58 and wounded 515. Historically, gun stocks have experienced a bump after a mass shooting for reasons both political and emotional. Gun sales typically rise over concerns that a deadly event could lead to more stringent gun-control legislation. An additional driver of sales, and by extension shares, is the rush by some consumers to purchase guns to defend against future attacks.

Fear sells guns, guns create fear, fear sells guns, guns create fear. Massacre, rinse, repeat. The NRA is in the business of selling fear between newsworthy massacres—the body count needs to climb into double digits for a mass shooting to make the national news anymore—to keep gun sales up. And nothing is going to change until we pry Congress out of the cold, dead hands of the National Rifle Association.

UPDATE: From the NYT...

Sheriff Lombardo said that the gunman brought the weapons into the hotel on his own and that he had smashed the windows of the hotel room with a hammerlike device. “This is an individual that was a lone wolf,” he said.