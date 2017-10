Rex Tillerson: Donald Trump a "Fucking Moron"

Reporter: The report says you called Trump a "moron"



Tillerson: "I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that"https://t.co/QuDwgKhyCd pic.twitter.com/02P1kk1jvg — CNN (@CNN) October 4, 2017

Tillerson called Trump a "fucking moron," it got out. Had to hold a press conference to do damage control—but he pointedly refused to deny calling Trump a "fucking moron." That's what's called a non-denial denial.