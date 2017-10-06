Here Is a Freshly Posted White Supremacist Recruiting Poster on Seattle Pacific University's Campus

Identity Evropa's slogan is "You will not replace us."

A tipster sent us a photo this morning of a freshly posted white supremacist recruiting poster at Seattle Pacific University (SPU). "No marks or rips, clean as a whitewash," the tipster, who did not want to be identified, writes. It's on a utility pole next to the central campus bus stop on Third Ave.

Identity Evropa (IE) is a white supremacist group founded by Nathan Damigo, a former Marine convicted and formerly imprisoned for robbing a man he believed to be Iraqi. According to the Anti-Defamation League, Damigo was inspired by former KKK leader David Duke's book My Awakening while in prison and formed IE in 2016, two years after he was released. (He has previously spoken at Northwest Forum, the local white nationalist convention.)

A year later, Identity Evropa's slogan, "You will not replace us," could be heard as a chant from hundreds of marchers at the Charlottesville white nationalist rally the eve before 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed. According to the ADL, IE's slogan is just another version of the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis' "14 words": "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

"Both phrases reflect the white supremacist worldview that unless immediate action is taken, the white race is doomed to extinction at the hands of an alleged 'rising tide of color,' which is purportedly controlled and manipulated by Jews," the ADL writes.

Through posters like these, IE is attempting to recruit white college students specifically in an effort called "Project Siege." In a YouTube video announcing the effort, Damigo says that the purpose of Project Siege is, "Never again will our voice not be heard in these institutions."

Nearly 40 percent of SPU's undergraduates are scholars of color.

Over the last school year, the ADL has documented 65 incidents of IE poster propaganda at campuses across the country.

IE was also present at Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C.

We've reached out to SPU for comment and will update when we hear back.

Update 5 PM: SPU spokesperson Tracy Norlen says that school officials not seen other posters, but that white supremacist views are antithetical to the school's Christian values. Read SPU's full statement below.

Evidently a campaign to recruit college students into a white supremacist group is taking place around the city of Seattle by placing posters near public transportation locations, including around the SPU campus.



These white supremacist views are antithetical to not only our Christian beliefs, but to Seattle Pacific’s commitment to the ideals and values of diversity. As we seek to reflect the diversity that we believe God has created, we endeavor to model reconciliation efforts in our world.



We reject this white supremacist rationale and will continue to have discussions, classes and offer academic degrees focused on social justice to fight against this hate-filled agenda.

Update 2 PM: Looks like this poster has been ripped down. If you see more, shoot me an e-mail.