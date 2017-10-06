Lindy West Has a Job, Broadly Editor Who Tried to Sic Milo on Her Does Not

Lindy West, who has a job.

Mitchell Sunderland, the Broadly editor who e-mailed Milo Yiannopoulos with a nasty request to mock New York Times columnist (and former Stranger writer) Lindy West is out of a job. Mic.com reports that Vice fired him today:

Mitchell Sunderland, who at the time he sent emails to Yiannopoulos was managing editor of Broadly, was spotted departing Vice’s offices with a box of his belongings. (Mic saw a photo of Sunderland departing.) A Vice spokesperson confirmed to Mic that Sunderland was let go Friday, and that Vice is continuing to look into the matter.

Yiannopoulos, of course, attacked West on Twitter long before Sunderland e-mailed him and asked him to do so. In 2015, he posted pictures of West at her wedding and called her husband, Ahamefule Oluo, gay.

Lindy West, who was warning people about the growing political power of Twitter trolls long before it became fashionable, has a job at the New York Times. Sunderland does not.

The news about Sunderland's e-mailing was revealed in a lengthy BuzzFeed article describing the ways in which Milo Yiannopoulos and Steve Bannon smuggled white nationalism into the mainstream—and the ways they were abetted by media sympathizers.