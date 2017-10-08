Seattle Police Officers Opened Fire on a "Suspicious Vehicle" in Eastlake Before It Fled the Scene

Police taped off the scene of the shooting. SH

Police officers fired multiple shots at a vehicle in Eastlake after it backed toward the officers, according to a public information officer for the Seattle Police Department. The vehicle fled and is still at large.

Officers on Sunday night responded to a 911 call of a "suspicious vehicle." One nearby resident, a landlord who declined to give his name, said one of his tenants made the call. The landlord said he was watching TV when heard between 15 and 20 gunshots coming from an alley outside his building near Lake Union. Another resident, Kelli Nelson, also said she heard between 15 and 20 gunshots.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to Public Information Officer Patrick Michaud. He said there were up to three people in the "suspicious vehicle," a Black Subaru that was likely struck on its passenger side. Speaking to reporters near the scene, Michaud did not say how many officers were involved.

The department is investigating whether the people in the vehicle were armed at the time of the shooting. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.