Today Is the Last Day to Register Online to Vote in the November Election

Here's the link . Send it to everyone you know. David McNew/Getty

If you want to elect Seattle's next mayor, shape a key seat on the Seattle City Council, send millions of dollars to veterans services and affordable housing, decide whether this guy should stay sheriff, flip the port commission, or decide who should end up on the school board (who are we kidding—no one cares about the school board), you need to register to vote right now.

Click this link to start a new voter registration. Click this one if you're already registered but you've been moving a lot because the rent is too damn high and you need to make sure your information is up to date. Today is the last day to do that online for the November 7 election.

To register online, you need a current Washington State driver's license or ID. If you don't have either of those, register by mail with this form. You can also register in person at the King County Elections Office in Renton or at the King County Administration Building downtown. If you miss the deadline today, you can register in person through October 30.

If you don't currently have a residential address, you can use the address of a shelter, park, intersection, or "other identifiable location." You can receive your ballot at a shelter, friend's house, or by general delivery at the post office. If you're a non-citizen, know the risks associated with registering to vote. If you want help keeping your address confidential, click here.

Go here, make sure you're registered, and then text every person you know on the Eastside (where this crucial race is happening) to make sure they're registered too.