Gay Coffee Shop Owner Kicks out Anti-Abortion Activists, Video Goes Viral

A latte as beautiful as a coffee shop with no assholes. Christopher Jue/Getty Images

Uh, oh. Seattle done did it again.

Belltown's Bedlam Coffee has become the latest Seattle business to get a bunch of conservatives' chastity belts in a knot. The drama started after the group Abolish Human Abortion—which is behind those gay butterflies spotted around town in recent weeks—decided to fuel up at Bedlam after some Westboro-style street harrassment in Belltown, complete with handing out photos of aborted fetuses. Owner Ben Borgman was not having it.

Naturally, the group took video of the encounter—which, thanks to outraged conservatives, has now gone viral. In it, you can see our hero Borgman say, "I do not want these people in this place. This is extremely offensive."

"Can you tolerate my presence?," Borgman, who is gay, continued, "If I go get my boyfriend right now and fuck him in the ass right here, you’re going to tolerate that? You're going to sit right here and fucking watch it?"

"Well, no we don't want to watch that," one off-camera Jesus freak said, to which Borgman replied, "Then I don't have to tolerate this."

And, despite outcry among the religious right, he is correct: Not believing that woman should have autonomy over their own bodies is not actually a protected class in America, like, for instance... gays. Looks like these folks have more in common than they thought.