ITMFA Donates Another $100,000 to ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and IRAP

I'm thrilled to announce that ITMFA is sending a second round of checks to the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, and the International Refugee Assistance Project. This morning we sent off checks Planned Parenthood ($33,333.33), the ACLU ($33,333.33) and the International Refugee Assistance Project ($33,333.34)—money we raised selling ITMFA ("Impeach The Mother Fucker Already") buttons, t-shirts, tanks, hats, stickers, coffee cups, and lapel pins at www.ITMFA.org and www.impeachthemotherfuckeralready.com. We got to mail those checks out because tens of thousands Savage Love/Slog readers and Savage Lovecast listeners have ordered #ITMFA gear since we launched ITMFA back in January.

We were hoping to raise a little money to fight the Trump administration’s attack on civil liberties, immigrants, and women’s reproductive rights but we didn't expect to raise enough to donate $200,000—all the proceeds from sales—to these great orgs in such a short time. So a huge "thank you!" to everyone who bought ITMFA gear, wore it out, talked it up, posted pics to their social media accounts, and had some fun!

The best part/fun of wearing ITMFA buttons or t-shirts or hats or lapel pins or all of the above?

Or the second best part, I should say, after helping to raise money for three critically important groups fighting the Trump mis-administration? The convos you get to have with friends, co-workers, neighbors, at anti-Trump marches, on the bus, at school, etc. Because people are going to ask you what ITMFA stands for and then YOU GET TO TELL THEM it stands for 'Impeach The Mother Fucker Already!" (If there are kids around you can go with "Malicious Fascist" or "Malodorous Fart" or "Malignant Fraud." And, hey, we're thinking about making an ITFMA t-shirt—"Impeach the Fucking Moron Already"—and sending it off to General Kelly at the adult daycare center.) The reason we sell the buttons in ten packs is so you can share buttons with people who absolutely have to have one after they find out what it means! (I got a letter a a few weeks ago from someone who got laid thanks to their ITMFA t-shirt! But individual results may vary.)

We're thrilled to be donating another $100K to Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the International Refugee Assistance Project. But for the next seven days, all ITMFA proceeds will go to the Hispanic Federation's campaign for Puerto Rico. The island is still devastated and people there are still hurting. You can make a direct donation to the Hispanic Federation's campaign for Puerto Rico by going here and then go here to get your ITMFA gear and make another donation.

We're hoping to donate another $100,000 to ACLU, PP, and IRAP before the end of the year. You can help us hit our goal by...

1. Asking your friends to support Planned Parenthood, ACLU and IRAP directly and to support them & have some fun (and possibly get laid!) by purchasing ITMFA gear.

2. Wearing ITFMA t-shirts and tanks and hats and lapel pins and buttons—and drinking out of ITMFA coffee mugs—and telling anyone who asks that it stands for IMPEACH THE MOTHERFUCKER ALREADY!

3. Following ITMFA on Instagram, posting photos online in your ITMFA gear, and tagging your photos with #ITMFA!

Thanks so much!

Dan & Brian & Ross & Jesse & Renee & The Whole #ITMFA Team

www.ITMFA.org