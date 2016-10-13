Seattle Halloween 2016: 17 Costume Parties To Buy Tickets For Now

It's time to start preparing for costume contests. Kelly O

OCTOBER 22

1. Black Cat Bash

For the third year running, Black Cat Bash is back to get you dancing, drinking, and partying like it's 1999, all for the worthy cause of helping needy animals in the Seattle area. Kitty Valentine, Shindig Events, and Pioneer Pet Feed & Supply have teamed up with the Seattle Humane Society to produce this party, with the evening's proceeds going to the Seattle Humane Society. The bash will feature a prize drawing with gift baskets and certificates donated by local sponsors, a costume contest with cash prizes and celebrity judges, snacks by Dante’s Inferno Dogs, a VIP room with extra party favors, a photo booth, and much more. Show up in costume and get ready to dance for the animals. ($32-$79)

2. Fashionably Undead Prom

Dress as a Rebel without a Cause or a zombie teen psycho and dance to "sickly sweet pop tracks inspired by pinup girls and 1960s housewives" by Prom Queen, but be careful—danger skulks in the school auditorium/the EMP! ($25)

OCTOBER 28

3. 11th Annual Baila Con Los Diablos Halloween Salsa Party

Commune with the spirits this season at Salsa N' Seattle's 11th Annual Baila Con Los Diablos Halloween Salsa Party, with guest dance performances, costume contest with prizes, raffle, and ghoulish cocktail specials. ($20)

4. Halloween Havoc Cruise Party V

Admire Seattle from the water and boogie to DJ Seattles Fynest and DJ Lucescrewz. ($20-$50)

5. Underdog's Halloween Bash

Get dressed in your best seasonal attire and head to the Croc for Underdog's Halloween Bash, a dance party soundtracked by DJ Sharadawn and Prince cover band Purple Mane, with a costume contest and drink specials on Rainier and Tito's Vodka. ($15-$45)

OCTOBER 28-29

6. FreakNight 2016

Annual high-key wild-out throwdown FreakNight raises the bar for their 20th anniversary celebration, with a two-day set of live music, dancing, and a darkly neon environment of circus surprises, bizarre sideshow wonders, and carnival rides. Enjoy unruly sets from headliners Zedd, Armin Van Buuren, and Martin Garrix, as well as from Getter, Tchami, Galantis, Paul Van Dyk, Flux Pavilion, 3LAU, Jamie Jones, and many more. ($204-$304)

OCTOBER 29

7. 9e2 Evening 9: Closing Night Costume Gala

What do you wear to a Halloween party whose central events include "an immersive sound hemisphere sculpted by brain activity" and a percussive performance called "Gene Splicing"? We're probably going as "speechless with awe." Don't miss the last night of 9e2. ($45)

8. Bollywood SCREAM Halloween Party

Presented by Wicked Karma, Bollywood SCREAM! is the Halloween version of their wild Bollysutra dance parties, with a costume contest, free candy and party favors, cocktail specials, and wild beats from DJ RDX—plus, "a big fucking dinosaur." ($12)

9. Channel Your Inner Animal

Channel Your Inner Animal is here to get you dancing, drinking, and partying like a creature of the night, all for the worthy cause of helping needy animals in the Seattle area. Shaker + Spear and Pennyroyal have teamed up to produce this party, with the evening's proceeds going to the Seattle Humane Society. The bash will feature carnival-style games, a costume contest with secret prizes, live music from local R&B band The Scotch Tops and an all-vinyl set from DJ Triple S, custom cocktails by Pennyroyal and food by Shaker + Spear, and much more. Show up in costume and get ready to dance for the animals. ($150)

10. Fremonster Spectacular

This Halloween spectacular promises performances by Bootie Mashup DJ Mysterious D and DJ Maxx Destrukt, a costume contest, a full bar, a swag bag, performance artists, and fare from local food trucks. ($50-$150)

11. Halloween Hip Hop Boat Party

Rock the boat all night in costume with DJ Fly Rich (Top 40, hip hop and dance). For $50, you can reserve a table; you can also buy beer buckets, or even champagne if you're dressed up really classy. ($30)

12. Halloween Latino Boat Party

Shake it on two separate dance floors to Mexican dance music and Latin mixes while the yacht drifts over the smooth waves of Lake Union and Washington. There'll be full bar to lend you courage for the costume dance-off. ($25-$100)

13. Haunt Ultimate Halloween Bash

Dress your best (as there will be a high stakes costume contest) and head to the EMP for their massive 12th annual Halloween Bash, featuring hours of dancing to DJs and party bands, cash bars, and wild decorations. Two levels of VIP tickets include options for a private entrance, private bar, and a separate DJ. ($39-$139)

14. Haunted Halloween Party Cruise

This 21+ three-hour party cruise on "Dracula's floating castle" promises appetizers, specialty drinks, a DJ, a decorate-your-pumpkin contest, dance parties ("Thriller," anyone?), a costume contest, and spectacular views. ($52)

15. Opulent Temple: Gothica

Opulent Temple hosts this eerie gothic bacchanalia with two areas of music and dancing provided by DJs Simon Shackleton, Brian Williams, and FooFou, and an outdoor lounge tent amidst the trappings of an underworld costume party. ($35)

16. Pink Halloween

Seasells Entertainment and The Royal Esquire Club have teamed up to present Pink Halloween, a fundraiser and party to raise breast cancer awareness. Enjoy food, drinks, and dancing with Zhanea June, Funk E. Fusion, and the Sea-Tac Steppers, along with a guest appearance by Erin Jones, current candidate for Washington State's Superintendent of Public Instruction. ($15-$35)

17. Seduction

The Foundation for Sex Positive Culture and the Seattle Erotic Art Festival present what they describe as "Seattle's Sexiest Halloween Party." From interactive installations to an erotic art showcase, this event will be kinda spooky, kinda artsy, and definitely sensual. ($40-$90)