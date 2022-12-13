Good morning! Slog is closed today because it's HUMP! day!

We received hundreds of HUMP! submissions and today our brave and dedicated HUMP! jury is watching hours and hours of videos to begin curating the 2023 show.

So far there has been quicksand! Glitter! Blood! And Bubbles! And something that was described by one juror as a "Whimsical Midsommar." And we're only about an hour into the day!

Don't worry, we have snacks.

HUMP! 2023 will screen at On the Boards Feb 23-March 11—you can buy discounted early-bird tickets now through December 31. (The price will go up January 1. Get 'em now!)

Gotta go, something's happening with a Jello-O mold.