I've had some transcendent experiences at HUMP! Film Festival. Like, for example, discovering that I'd be pretty open to the possibility of getting milked like a little goat. It's a predilection I probably would never have discovered were it not for the best porn fest in the United States. And starting TONIGHT, the good people of Seattle have several opportunities to see the 2023 edition of HUMP! at On the Boards, hosted by the inimitable Betty Wetter. Trust me, there is nothing better than watching a bunch of porn with an audience of respectful-yet-curious strangers.

This year, I had the distinct honor of being on the HUMP! jury. Meaning, I watched hours upon hours of sucking, fucking, and tighty-whitey sniffing for the betterment of humankind while guzzling mimosas and slurping dan dan noodles from Dough Zone. And the result is a delicious, raunchy, and delightfully strange lineup of pornos that'll push your understanding of sex and, perhaps, encourage you to try out some new stuff in the bedroom. If you haven't yet snagged your tickets—get on that now. Because, boy, are you in for some sweet, cummy treats.

While all the films are winners in my heart, I wanted to point out a few to whet your appetite at the very least. The Cannoli Brothers understand the inherent sexuality of the cannoli—all that fried dough and cream! Admittedly, I knew I'd love Ronald McBottoms for Some McDicken from its title alone but was THRILLED when I watched two people in bad Ronald McDonald cosplay eating and fucking against a weird background. Clown sex is IN, I'm afraid. The Boy with the Tighty Whities is perhaps a quintessential HUMP! film with its earnest, sexy, and irreverent examination of one man's kink for tighty whities. I think Bloom Room speaks to the freakiness of Zoom sex while A Deep Undersanding fully realizes the erotic qualities of wet sand (a la this TikTok I cannot get out of my brain). No Translation is real t4t hottness, Anathema is an intergalactic sex dream with a twist ending, while Demon Seed reminds me of a porny, gay version of Legend which I've been BEGGING Ridley Scott to finally get on. Oh and, of course, Get Ready with Betty starring the HUMP! hostess with the mostess is silly, bawdy fun.

Even better, this year the underpaid Tech-Savvy At-Risk Youth interns that help run the HUMP! festival have some new technology that allows you to track ballot submissions in REAL TIME! So far, Body Language is winning Best Sex, The Boy with the Tighty Whities is topping Best Kink, the people are cumming for It's Mr. Yamface! in the Best Humor category, and Screen/Play is the top contender for Best in Show. Undoubtedly, the rankings will change tonight, so keep your eye on it.

In any case, I'll include the official descriptions below. You have THREE WEEKENDS to check out this horny, porny film festival, but don't wait too long. Get your tickets while they are still hot. See ya there ;)