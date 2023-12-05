Buckle up! More than just a film festival, HUMP! is back and ready to take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions like you have never experienced before! Get ready for a carefully curated collection of short (five minutes or less) amateur adult films that promise to leave you in a state of shock and delight. HUMP! films are sexy, hot, insane, clever, hilarious, creative, and kinky, all designed to catapult you into the wild realms of your ultimate turn-ons and craziest fantasies.

HUMP! is a kaleidoscope of body types, shapes, ages, races, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes—united by the liberating spirit of sex positivity! With a track record of joyfully disrupting the world's perception of sex for almost two decades, HUMP! is back and ready to unleash a tidal wave of excitement and redefine the boundaries of how the world shares and sees porn.

HUMP! will premier in Seattle with just 24 screenings at On the Boards on Lower Queen Anne from February 8 through March 2, and all shows are likely to sell out! HUMP! Seattle will be hosted by the incomparable Dan Savage and Seattle’s iconic drag queen, Betty Wetter! And yes, Shot Parade is happening so don’t forget those $5 bills. IYKYK.

As always, all audiences will get to vote for their favorite films in the categories of Best Sex, Best Kink, Best Humor, and Best in Show! A true HUMP! democracy.

Limited Time Early Bird Tickets Available Now!

Early Bird Tickets are on sale now until December 31, 2023. Prices increase on January 1, so don’t wait! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

There’s still time to submit your film to HUMP!

Submit your film to HUMP! before the December 8 deadline. No entry fee is required, and every filmmaker selected for HUMP! gets paid. More details on how to submit at humpfilmfest.com/submit.