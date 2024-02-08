HUMP! will shock you. HUMP! will make you laugh. HUMP! will turn you on. It's the one-of-a-kind northwest tradition all your friends are talking about and it opens TONIGHT!

That's right, hornballs, The Stranger's amateur porn festival is back and this year we received so many incredible entries that we're splitting HUMP! into two parts!

Double the sex! Double the kink! Double the fun!

HUMP! Part One opens tonight at On the Boards with 24 new wild, sexy, dirty, hilarious, and shocking shorts. While tonight's screening is sold out, there are still tickets remaining for several shows through March 2, but they're going fast, so BUY THEM NOW!

A few things to know:

💦 Dan Savage hosts this weekend's screenings and the hilarious Betty Wetter will captain the sexy ship next weekend

🍆 Arrive early and bring cash for the famous shot parade (all proceeds go to On the Boards!)

👄 Tickets to HUMP! Part Two go on sale July 1 (peep the film lineup here)

🍑 HUMP! Part One's film lineup is here and, if you just can't wait to see what surprises await, watch the trailer below

Happy HUMP!ing to all who celebrate!