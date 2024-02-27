This weekend is your final chance to experience the 2024 HUMP! Part 1 line-up, hosted by Seattle’s vibrant Betty Wetter!

HUMP! is a lovingly curated festival of short erotic films made by real people for real people. The filmmakers and stars give us hot and sexy films, creative and kinky masterpieces, and videos that reveal ultimate turn-ons and the craziest of fantasies. Our program presents a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes—all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity.

HUMP! will shock you. HUMP! will make you laugh. HUMP! will turn you on. HUMP! has been successfully disrupting the way America sees, makes, and shares porn since 2005—and now it's BACK with a brand new lineup for 2024!

HUMP! Part 1 resumes at On the Boards Theater this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, presenting two shows nightly. Seize your final opportunity to witness HUMP! Part 1 on the big screen! Get your tickets now.

As always, audiences will cast their votes for the standout films across categories, including Best Sex, Best Kink, Best Humor, and Best in Show—a true HUMP! democracy in action.

Don't pass up the opportunity to indulge in the irresistibly sexy HUMP! 2024—America's most delectable homegrown porn festival!