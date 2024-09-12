Get ready, Seattle! HUMP! is back with a bang, bringing you 25 brand-new, titillating short films that promise to shock, amuse, and arouse. This isn't just any adult film fest—it's a celebration of sexual creativity, diversity, and the sheer joy of watching porn the way your grandparents did: in a dark theater, surrounded by strangers, all united in the thrill of the taboo.

Why HUMP! is Unlike Any Other Event!

HUMP! isn't just about watching adult films; it's about the experience. As Dan Savage, the festival's creator, puts it: "What HUMP! does is bring people together in a theater, and everybody looks around and thinks, 'Alright, we all watch porn, now we're all going to watch some porn together." It's a return to the days when acquiring and watching adult content was a public act, not a solitary, shameful experience hidden behind a computer screen.

This communal viewing creates a magic that's hard to replicate. Imagine 400-500 people in a theater, laughing, gasping, and cheering together at these short erotic films. It's porn, sure, but it's also art, comedy, and sometimes even mini-documentaries. The only rule? Filmmakers have to keep each film under 5 minutes.

What's New in Part Two?

This all-new lineup is completely different from what we brought you earlier this year! HUMP! Part Two features 25 fresh films that showcase the incredible diversity of human sexuality. From vanilla to kinky, from hilarious to deeply moving, there's truly something for everyone. Here's a taste of what you can expect:

More Than Just Porn

HUMP! celebrates all body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes. It's a sex-positive showcase that proves porn can be inclusive, creative, and thought-provoking whether you're a HUMP! veteran or a curious first-timer, you're in for an unforgettable night.

Don't Miss Out!

HUMP! Film Festival Part Two is happening at On The Boards in Lower Queen Anne every Friday & Saturday from September 20th – October 5th, and tickets are going fast.

Remember, these films are exclusive to the festival – you won't find them on your mainstream porn sites or anywhere else. It's a one-of-a-kind experience that brings joy, communality, and excitement back to adult entertainment. So gather your friends (or come alone and make new ones) and join us for a night of laughter, arousal, and celebration of human sexuality in all its weird and wonderful forms.

Get your tickets now at humpfilmfest.com!

In 'Bananas,' the Ignorant Cowboy unzips his pants and everybody has an opinion on what he finds there. COURTESY OF HUMP

THE ALL-NEW PART TWO LINEUP!

The Pizza Guy

A pizza guy makes a delivery to the guy of his dreams.

Horned

When a cocky cam boy jokingly live-streams a creepypasta dare, he inadvertently summons an ancient demon who craves more than just his soul.

MacroGasm

Experience a psychedelic, macroscopic orgasm along with filmmaker GoAskAlex.

Cheese Noir

Is it horror? Is it food? Horribly delicious food with some subservient behaviors.

Heavy Load

Two sweaty travelers get rough and get going in the back of a truck, pounding their way through psychedelic plains on an erotic escape from reality.

Pussy Party

Explore the collision of reality and fantasy in Pussy Party, a 35mm stop-motion film following a man’s promiscuous daydream about the throbbing wet pussy of the blonde that just walked by.

Pansexual

A cute human is having a picnic in the forest when suddenly, they have a magical encounter.

Full Body Blush

How was the orgy? Check the thermal camera.

Veronica

Stevie and Misty set out to be pornstars. Veronica has other plans for them...

Kink ASMR

An exploration of kink up close and personal, highlighting the sounds that get some people's gears going.

Spacetrip Do You Wanna

Captain Pectoralis is sent back to pisscat to be taught a lesson in consent, all through the magic of an originally composed song.

Banana

The Ignorant Cowboy unzips his pants, and everybody has an opinion on what he finds there.

*Baby Blue

An erotic and sentimental exploration of the body through needles and blood. *Trigger Warning: Needles, Blood.

Toes with Taste

There's something insatiable afoot. A sexy foot, looking for delicious treats to play with and crush. A movie targeted at lovers of feet and crushing stuff.

Cumline

Steamy Sunday Sauna with a stranger.

Manifesting

Is he living THE dream or A dream?! And who's manifesting it anyway?

Pumpkin Guts

Two friends make good use of the pumpkin and cherry scraps from a fun autumn evening of canning jam and carving jack-o-lanterns.

Walking A Fine Line

Walking A Fine Line is the celebratory exploration of abcde Flash's sexploratory journey, as she engages with a sex worker to navigate new thrills, challenges, and boundaries. The maze-like tattoo on her body mirrors this ongoing journey—a playful, obscure line without a clear beginning or end—interweaving itself throughout the film in various forms and moods, ultimately becoming both the milestone and the result of one woman's sexual odyssey.

Stay

Real-life married couple Dillon Diaz and Jake Waters give us an intimate glimpse into their daily life, full of love, tenderness… and hot, hot sex.

Cummercial Real Estate

A new property owner is eager to unwrap her unique load.

*BunnyXGator

Together Bunny and Gator indulge in a magical alternative world wearing their own papier-mché costuming, captured here by photographer Ian Clontz. Furry primal play provided a window through which to explore Dominant/submissive play by giving into desire freely and without judgment. *Trigger Warning: Blood

Pizza Sluts

Usually, the delivery guy fucks you—but this time, the pizza wants a taste!

Family Affair

When the anxiety fantasies of a dad-to-be start interrupting his sex life, a mid-coitus conversation with the fetus changes everything.

Exhibitionists

Aló and Tormenta go for a sex adventure in the streets, marking their territory with the delicious liquid of cum.

The Cumcubus

An evil species of gay men terrorize a small town and it's up to VanHolsing to exterminate the threat and save the day.

*Note: This event is strictly 21+. IDs will be checked at the door!