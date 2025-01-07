Way back in 2005, while we were all squeezing into the skinniest of jeans and most ironic of tees, agonizing over the breakup of Brad and Jen, and adding the words “YouTube" and “Reddit" to our shared vernacular, Dan Savage was putting out a call to Pacific Northwest locals inviting them to anonymously submit their homemade sex films to be publicly screened for a single weekend. Would anyone answer? Would the films be any good?? Was this a terrible idea??? Well, the films poured in, they were incredible, and the very first HUMP! Film Festival was a smashing success.

Fast forward to 2025, as HUMP! marks two full decades of celebrating human sexuality through outrageous creativity, laugh-out-loud humor, and mind-blowing artistry. What started locally all those years ago has grown into a worldwide, bi-annual phenomenon screening in over 40 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Europe with feature-length lineups that are equal parts sexy, funny, and thought-provoking.

Even now, in its 20th season, HUMP! remains a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing audiences together to squirm, laugh, cheer, and even vote for their favorite films—all while honoring the boldness and creativity of the filmmakers. It continues to be a festival like no other: a showcase of erotic shorts created by real people for real people. With a five-minute time limit, a playful "extra credit" challenge, and welcome inclusion of all body types, sexualities, genders, and kinks, these independent adult films prove that the sexiest thing you can be is yourself.

To honor this milestone year, HUMP! 2025 pulled out all the stops in its request for submissions, and creators around the world answered the call with some of the wildest, kinkiest, and most jaw-dropping films the HUMP! Jury has ever seen. The cut process was agonizing, but they’ve whittled it down to the cream of the crop and once again will present two distinct lineups. Each part has been carefully curated to ensure a fresh and exciting experience for both chapters of this anniversary celebration, so you haven’t really seen HUMP! 2025 until you’ve seen both:

Part One: The first lineup of brand-new shorts will premiere in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco in mid-February before embarking on a global tour through May. Check out the Part One film descriptions below!

Part Two: A completely new lineup of films will premiere in these same cities between September and November. Stay tuned as more Part Two details are released this summer.

But wait, there’s more! Audience votes won’t just count for bragging rights this year – cash awards are back! Filmmakers with the most votes in the categories Best Sex, Best Humor, Best Kink, Most Creative, and Best in Show will win their share of $10,000 in cash prizes. And cold, hard cash isn't the only thing making a return. Get tickets before January 17th to add a limited edition 20th Anniversary tee, collectible enamel pin, or both to your order and pick them up at the show.

Can it get any better? It sure can! Your Part One ticket will also grant RSVP access to two very special 20th Anniversary HUMP! satellite events, featuring themed games, prizes, and so much more. So don’t miss your chance to help celebrate “The World’s Best Indie Porn Fest," cranking up the heat for 20 incredible years. Grab your tickets now and dive into the sexy, hilarious, and wildly creative world of HUMP!

Seattle’s 2025 Part One Screenings:

🗓️ February 14th - March 15th

📍 On The Boards in Lower Queen Anne

🎤 Hosted by Dan Savage & Betty Wetter!

🍿 The films:

Scrotalus: Unusual creatures come to life in their natural habitats. A Tickle: Daddy Deity and Priestex play a tantalizing game with Kittie Come Drop. Surrender: A Dominatrix submits for the first time. Camboy Casanova: A voyeur’s fantasies go wild with cam model Toni Bromo. Dice and Desire: Sapphic friends blend tabletop role-playing and intimacy. Ecotopia: A decolonial vision of interconnected, queer liberation. Fucking Feet: She learns to love her feet; he worships them. It gets hot. Camp Baloney: Radioactive dildo factory accident meets horror-comedy chaos. The Polar Bear’s Foreskin: An 84-year-old polar bear keeps phimosis at bay—creatively. How to HUMP! (fest): Saydee and Luckylady show how to submit to HUMP! Impactful Illusions: BDSM and billowy bosoms collide in this bold romp. Jell-O Fantasies: Bodies and Jell-O ripple with playful intimacy. Little Sock of Whores: A mysterious sock + solar eclipse = wild musical hilarity. Dominant Nature: A submissive meets the ultimate power: nature itself. El Sofa: Go behind the curtain of a Spanish porn cinema. You Should Say Fuck Too: An aspiring porn star teams up with a local sex worker. Orcagasm: Fantastical stop-motion orca fur suit adventures. I Kink, Therefore I Am: A radical journey of self-discovery. MUE: The molting—a poetic exploration of barriers and fear. Pit of Pleasure: Two men, kaolin clay, and silky, smooth intimacy. Criminal Cravings: Fantasy turns to suspense when a real burglar arrives. The Architect: A collaboration blending suspended bodies and architectural mapping. Kin: Lovers entwine under the rolling hills of the English countryside.

🎟️ Learn more about the festival and films, watch the teaser video, and get Part One tickets now at humpfilmfest.com.