Art and Performance Fall 2023

Our Fall Art + Performance 2023 Magazine Is Out Now!

Seattle's Most Comprehensive Guide to the Fall Arts Season Is Online and on the Streets

Megan Seling

Shelf Life

New Local Releases to Read This Fall

Andrew Engelson

Twinkle in the Cosmos

Nia-Amina Minor and David Rue’s To Gather Charts a Constellation of Collaborative Dance and Art

Megan Burbank

Person of Interest: Kataka Corn

Performer, Singer, and Music Teacher

Megan Seling

How to Make Cinerama's Famous Chocolate Popcorn

As Told to The Stranger by a Former Theater Employee

Megan Seling

Roq Star

Kirsten Anderson’s Art Gallery Has Survived Collapsing Buildings, a Pandemic, and Even a Brief Exit from the Art World—How?

Megan Seling

Changes Are Afoot with Freakout

But It’ll Still Be Seattle’s Wildest Fall Music Festival

Dave Segal

Fantasy A's Incoherent City

Is a Film About a Rapper Looking for a Mattress Absurd? Yes. But So Is Living in Seattle.

Charles Mudede

Shots Fired

Solas Is the Photo-Focused Art Gallery Seattle Has Been Missing

Megan Seling

Midnight Madness

The New Late-Night Variety Show That’s Keeping Seattle Weird

Megan Seling

Person of Interest: Jenn Champion

Musician and Professional Sad Person

Megan Seling

Jonathan Raban's Last Book Reminds Me of Jonathan Raban

Goodnight, My Old Friend

Charles Mudede

EverOut's Guide to Fall 2023 Arts Events in Seattle

Concerts, Exhibits, Performances, and More Events to Put on Your Calendar

EverOut Staff

Person of Interest: Faith Charlotte

Of Charlotte's Clay Shoppe

Megan Seling

Cat Puppets and Existential Dread

Five More Movies to See at This Year’s Local Sightings Film Festival

Chase Hutchinson

Your Instagram Feed Sucks

Follow These Five Local Photographers and Make It Better

Megan Seling

The Sounds of Seattle on Death Cab for Cutie's Transatlanticism

You Can Hear the City on the Album from the First Note

Rich Smith

Person of Interest: Charlie Dunmire

Owner of Deep Sea Sugar and Salt

Megan Seling

Earlier this year, SIFF announced that it had purchased the Cinerama from Paul Allen’s estate. While an official opening date hasn’t yet been confirmed, the organization did promise that the theater’s beloved chocolate popcorn will be back on the menu. 

To tide you over, we got in the kitchen to perfect a copy-cat version of the popular snack, with intrepid Stranger columnist and former Cinerama employee Nathalie Graham confirming a few of the details. Enjoy! 

Cinerama's Famous Chocolate Popcorn

You’ll Need: 

  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1/2 cup popcorn kernels, "mushroom style" preferred
  • 1⁄2 cup chocolate-flavored Gold Medal Glaze Pop powder (give or take—use more for a stronger flavor, less for a lighter touch) 

Method: 

Using a large, heavy-bottomed pot with a lid (or a stovetop popcorn maker such as a Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper), melt the coconut oil over medium-high heat.

Add the Glaze Pop and kernels and quickly stir until everything is combined and the sugar starts to dissolve and lightly sizzle at the edges.

Put the lid on the pot and give the pot a good shake every 10-15 seconds to keep the mixture from burning. Keep shaking as the popcorn begins to pop.

Once the popping has slowed down, remove the pot from the heat, dump the popcorn in a bowl, and enjoy!