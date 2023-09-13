Our Fall Art + Performance 2023 Magazine Is Out Now!
Seattle's Most Comprehensive Guide to the Fall Arts Season Is Online and on the Streets
Shelf Life
New Local Releases to Read This Fall
Twinkle in the Cosmos
Nia-Amina Minor and David Rue’s To Gather Charts a Constellation of Collaborative Dance and Art
Person of Interest: Kataka Corn
Performer, Singer, and Music Teacher
How to Make Cinerama's Famous Chocolate Popcorn
As Told to The Stranger by a Former Theater Employee
Roq Star
Kirsten Anderson’s Art Gallery Has Survived Collapsing Buildings, a Pandemic, and Even a Brief Exit from the Art World—How?
Changes Are Afoot with Freakout
But It’ll Still Be Seattle’s Wildest Fall Music Festival
Fantasy A's Incoherent City
Is a Film About a Rapper Looking for a Mattress Absurd? Yes. But So Is Living in Seattle.
Shots Fired
Solas Is the Photo-Focused Art Gallery Seattle Has Been Missing
Midnight Madness
The New Late-Night Variety Show That’s Keeping Seattle Weird
Person of Interest: Jenn Champion
Musician and Professional Sad Person
Jonathan Raban's Last Book Reminds Me of Jonathan Raban
Goodnight, My Old Friend
EverOut's Guide to Fall 2023 Arts Events in Seattle
Concerts, Exhibits, Performances, and More Events to Put on Your Calendar
Person of Interest: Faith Charlotte
Of Charlotte's Clay Shoppe
Cat Puppets and Existential Dread
Five More Movies to See at This Year’s Local Sightings Film Festival
Your Instagram Feed Sucks
Follow These Five Local Photographers and Make It Better
The Sounds of Seattle on Death Cab for Cutie's Transatlanticism
You Can Hear the City on the Album from the First Note
Person of Interest: Charlie Dunmire
Owner of Deep Sea Sugar and Salt
Earlier this year, SIFF announced that it had purchased the Cinerama from Paul Allen’s estate. While an official opening date hasn’t yet been confirmed, the organization did promise that the theater’s beloved chocolate popcorn will be back on the menu.
To tide you over, we got in the kitchen to perfect a copy-cat version of the popular snack, with intrepid Stranger columnist and former Cinerama employee Nathalie Graham confirming a few of the details. Enjoy!
Cinerama's Famous Chocolate Popcorn
You’ll Need:
- 3 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1/2 cup popcorn kernels, "mushroom style" preferred
- 1⁄2 cup chocolate-flavored Gold Medal Glaze Pop powder (give or take—use more for a stronger flavor, less for a lighter touch)
Method:
Using a large, heavy-bottomed pot with a lid (or a stovetop popcorn maker such as a Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper), melt the coconut oil over medium-high heat.
Add the Glaze Pop and kernels and quickly stir until everything is combined and the sugar starts to dissolve and lightly sizzle at the edges.
Put the lid on the pot and give the pot a good shake every 10-15 seconds to keep the mixture from burning. Keep shaking as the popcorn begins to pop.
Once the popping has slowed down, remove the pot from the heat, dump the popcorn in a bowl, and enjoy!