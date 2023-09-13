Earlier this year, SIFF announced that it had purchased the Cinerama from Paul Allen’s estate. While an official opening date hasn’t yet been confirmed, the organization did promise that the theater’s beloved chocolate popcorn will be back on the menu.

To tide you over, we got in the kitchen to perfect a copy-cat version of the popular snack, with intrepid Stranger columnist and former Cinerama employee Nathalie Graham confirming a few of the details. Enjoy!

Cinerama's Famous Chocolate Popcorn

You’ll Need:

3 tablespoons coconut oil

1/2 cup popcorn kernels, "mushroom style" preferred

1⁄2 cup chocolate-flavored Gold Medal Glaze Pop powder (give or take—use more for a stronger flavor, less for a lighter touch)

Method:

Using a large, heavy-bottomed pot with a lid (or a stovetop popcorn maker such as a Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper), melt the coconut oil over medium-high heat.

Add the Glaze Pop and kernels and quickly stir until everything is combined and the sugar starts to dissolve and lightly sizzle at the edges.

Put the lid on the pot and give the pot a good shake every 10-15 seconds to keep the mixture from burning. Keep shaking as the popcorn begins to pop.

Once the popping has slowed down, remove the pot from the heat, dump the popcorn in a bowl, and enjoy!