Photos by West Smith

This weekend, when I walked into Emerald City Comic Con at the Seattle Convention Center to pick up my badge, I heard a girl behind me say to her friend, “Welcome to my homeland.”

The convention center is just a series of escalators held together by a Taco Del Mar and a Gyro Stop in the basement, but I get what she’s saying. If this is your first time attending a convention like ECCC, the enthusiastic atmosphere might seem crazy, overwhelming, or straight-up weird. But to a lot of people, this is home. This is one of the few places you can truly dress up however you want to and meet other like-minded people in the process. It’s a place where it’s totally okay to show your love and fandom for something that other people might not “get.” I would consider Comic Con to be one of the purest forms of a safe space.

The Stranger sent me to Emerald City Comic Con with the assignment of documenting a "best of" cosplay gallery, which is hard because how do you rate cosplay? What makes one costume better than another? I believe cosplay is art, and much like art, there is no good or bad. It is all just a form of expression.

When shooting portraits at a convention like this, I usually have about one minute or less to take the photograph. There is not a lot of time for chit-chat, these are some of the conversations I had with cosplayers at comic con this year.

Luigi

Do you think Luigi Mangione is going to get off?

“Uh it’s hard to say. Both sides are fighting really hard, so I could see it going either way.”

Did Luigi Mangione inspire you to dress up like Luigi?

“No, I’ve had this costume for a few years now. It’s just a coincidence.”

Rhysand & Feyre Archeron from A Court of Thorns and Roses

What made you decide to dress up for Comic Con?

“I didn't decide to. I’m just here to be arm candy for her.”

Scorpion & Sub-Zero

Is this your first time dressing up?

“No, I wore this yesterday.”

Emperor From Star Wars

What made you decide to dress up as the Emperor?

[deep menacing breath] “...I can do the voice better than anyone else.”

Mangle from the Nicolas Cage movie Willy's Wonderland

“It’s a lot hotter in here than I thought it was going to be.”

Despite it being around 40 degrees outside, the new convention center building has a side that is entirely made out of windows. When the sun hits in the afternoon, it can get quite hot in the convention center. Throw in the body heat of 35,000 people, and now we’re really cooking.

Wolverine

What made you decide to dress up like Wolverine?

“My ability to grow these epic mutton chops!”

Master Chief from Halo

“I made this myself out of cardboard and tape last summer.”

Is Halo your favorite video game?

“No. I would say Minecraft is, it’s more chill.”