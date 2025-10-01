Click here to jump to our local haunted house directory.

Green Room

Oct 1

(FILM) In A24’s critically acclaimed horror-thriller Green Room, the fictional punk band the Ain’t Rights, composed of bassist Pat (the late Anton Yelchin), guitarist Sam (Alia Shawkat), drummer Reece (Joe Cole), and singer Tiger (Callum Turner), are touring the Pacific Northwest when a series of misadventures leads them to grudgingly perform at a neo-Nazi bar outside Portland. After the members witness a stabbing committed by a member of the Nazi metal headliner in the venue’s green room, they find themselves locked in a grim battle for their lives, fighting a gang of “red lace” skinheads tooth and nail alongside the murder victim’s friend Amber (Imogen Poots). Everyone in the main ensemble delivers powerful performances, but Patrick Stewart is particularly chilling as the aloof white supremacist bar owner, Darcy. (SIFF Uptown, 6 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Frankenhooker

Oct 2

(FILM) Frank Henenlotter’s (director of Basket Case) Frankenhooker brings together a few of my favorite things: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, models who act (the film stars Penthouse’s August 1986 Pet of the Month, Patty Mullen), and camp icon Shirley Stoler (of The Honeymoon Killers and Seven Beauties). The lore of this film runs deep—a ratings body representative reportedly told Henenlotter that the film should be rated “S for shit.” And, when it was released on VHS, it mortified rental customers with a sound chip that exclaimed, “Wanna date?” when it was picked up. Needless to say, it’s taken a few decades for this gem of a movie to be appreciated. Kick off Halloween month with a special screening of the 1990 release, presented by the Grand Illusion Cinema. (Here-After, 7:30 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

FEMME FATALE: Spooky Sapphic Goth Night

Oct 11

(DANCE NIGHT) Lace up your leather corset and pile on the vampy lipstick: This event billing itself as “goth gf 4 goth gf” promises a pleasantly macabre time for sapphics of all stripes (no cis men or TERFs allowed) and is located inside a haunted subterranean vault “with a history as dark as the music.” Bat your lashes at other gothic babes while dancing the night away to everything from sexy Cobrah songs to industrial beats. Prizes will be awarded to attendees with the most elaborate outfits, so dress to impress. (Asylum Collective, 9 pm–2 am, 18+) JULIANNE BELL

Haunted and Cable Griffith: Uncanny Twilight

Through June 2026

(VIS ARTS) Just in time for spooky season, two exhibits at TAM are worth making the trek for. Haunted is a group show curated by Ellen Ito that riffs on “hauntology,” a term coined by Jacques Derrida to describe things that elicit feelings of temporal displacement and nostalgia for lost futures or the past. Works by 13 artists, including Mary Ann Peters and Kelsey Fernkopf, will stir spectral memories through moving image, installation, and photographic works. Opening the same night, Cable Griffith: Uncanny Twilight offers a mini-retrospective of the Seattle artist’s recent work. Griffith is a master of landscape painting, but he takes the genre to a place of fluorescent-drenched splendor just beyond reality’s pale. His lexicon of mark-making has evolved over the years to encompass a rhythm and repetition of dots, dashes, and painterly pixels that render waterfalls, forests, and wastelands vibrational—as if we were traipsing through an impasto video game world steeped in shrooms and viewed under a blacklight. (Tacoma Art Museum) AMANDA MANITACH

GRINDHAUS with Bosco, Alaska 5000, Irene the Alien, & Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Oct 17–18

(DRAG) Self-proclaimed “demon queen of Seattle” and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 contestant Bosco’s drag and performance showcase Grindhaus consistently curates the sparkliest, most gag-worthy lineups, and this special two-night Halloween edition is no exception. The “sexy, scary, moonlit” double-feature will include “extraterrestrial phenomenon from the planet Glamtr0n” Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, fellow All Stars season 10 stars Irene the Alien and Mistress Isabelle Brooks, local favorites Betty Wetter and Glenn Coco, and dance crew Purple Lemonade. (Crocodile, 10:30 pm, 21+) JULIANNE BELL

SlayerFest

Oct 18

(PARTY) I’m currently working my way through all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer for the first time. Despite having to compartmentalize my feelings about Joss Whedon’s abusive creep behavior and sit through Xander’s grating incel antics, I can’t deny that I love the ’90s fashion, watching Buffy kick ass, and Willow’s progression from awkward wallflower to lesbian witch. If you share my longing to party like the Scooby Gang, I have good news: Baba Yaga will transform into the crew’s favorite hangout, the Bronze, for one glorious night, complete with themed trivia and Buffyverse-adjacent tunes from 1996–2003, performed by the band Five by Five. (Baba Yaga, 5 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

House

Oct 19

(FILM) You’ll never forget your first time watching the bananas 1977 Japanese horror-comedy technicolor phantasmagoria that is House. The story follows a teen schoolgirl named Gorgeous who goes on a summer trip to visit her aunt’s home in the countryside, along with her six friends: the brainy Prof, music-loving Melody, athletic Kung Fu, perpetually hungry Mac, gentle Sweet, and daydreamer Fantasy. One by one, the classmates fall victim to the house’s supernatural traps. This movie has everything: a disembodied head biting someone in the ass, a flesh-eating piano, mattresses falling from the sky, and an evil white Persian cat named Blanche. Really, it must be seen to be believed. Drag queen and self-described “bird-brained bombshell” Monday Mourning will give an introduction to the film, which is part of her “Mourning Sickness” series of camp and cult classics. (Northwest Film Forum, 7:30 pm) JULIANNE BELL

BOOTS! Zombie à Go-Go

Oct 25

(DANCE NIGHT) Seattle’s ’60s dance night Boots! will transform into “Booots!” for a haunted, zombie-themed hop featuring ghoulish go-go dancers, dilapidated decor, and bone-rattling Halloween-themed 45s from beyond the grave (courtesy of hosts Maxwell Edison and Sarah Savannah). There will also be drink specials, a go-go cage, and plenty of photo ops. (Sunset Tavern, 9:30 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

The Mayhem Ball: Halloween Edition

Oct 25

(DANCE NIGHT) Category is: Night of 1,000 Gagas! Embrace Lady Gaga’s darkest, campiest era at this Mayhem Ball–themed Halloween bash. I promise that there will be plenty of Little Monsters dressed as the Lady in Red, so stand out with something crafty—might I suggest her iconic Kermit the Frog coat, worn in 2009, or her 2013 chic ghost ensemble? Whatever you wear, just dance to her endless stream of hits, selected by DJ Baby Van Beezly. (Neumos, 9 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary

Oct 28

(FILM) I will never forget the first time I saw Tim Curry as Dr. Frank N. Furter step out of the elevator singing “Sweet Transvestite” in fishnets and a sequin corset. I was 13, at the Admiral Theater’s monthly midnight screening of the The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and I felt deeply confused and excited by my first crush that existed beyond gender. This, my friends, is the bi experience. As the years have passed, I’ve seen these recurring screenings of Rocky Horror slowly disappear from our city, and now it appears that Seattle has none left. Don’t miss this devastatingly rare opportunity to force the young outcasts in your life to watch the 1975 cult classic with a special appearance from Brad Majors himself, Barry Bostwick. (Paramount Theatre, 7:30 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Dracula: Alive at the Paramount

Oct 29

(PERFORMANCE) For one night only, the International Ballet Theater will treat Seattle to a production of Bram Stoker’s classic vampire tale Dracula, featuring opulent gothic costumes, jaw-dropping choreography, and a haunting score by composers Charles Gounod, Astor Piazzolla, and George Enescu. For this special opening night performance, Count Dracula himself invites all audience members to wear their Halloween costumes to the show. Those who impress the Count may even summon his presence. (Paramount Theatre, 7:30 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Shea Couleé Presents Creepy.Sexy.Cool.

Oct 31

(DRAG) Chicago-based drag icon, recording artist, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Shea Couleé is embarking on their first-ever headline DJ tour and bringing a “Halloween-inspired celebration of fantasy and fierce beats” to six different cities, and Seattle is lucky enough to host their tour stop on actual Halloween. Famed Chicago DJ MISTER WALLACE will join them, as will their drag sisters Kerri Colby, Aja, and Luxx Noir London. According to Shea, costumes are “not just encouraged, but expected,” so be sure to serve “dark glamour meets ’90s nostalgia” to avoid having to sashay away—there might just be a prize awarded for the most sickening look. (Showbox, 9 pm, 21+) JULIANNE BELL

More!

The Emerald City Slasher (IMPROV) Through Nov 1, West of Lenin, 7:30 pm

Can Can’s Hitchcock Hotel (FILM) Through Nov 16, Market Theater, various times

Mimosas Cabaret: Death Becomes They/Them (PERFORMANCE) Through Nov 16, Unicorn, 21+

Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Volume 29: It’s Aliiive! (PUPPETS) Oct 3–4, Theatre Off Jackson, 7:30 pm

Halloween Pet Parade (PETS) Oct 5, Volunteer Park, 11 am, all ages, free

Poe Unexpected: Edgar Allan Poe Improvised (PERFORMANCE) Oct 3–Nov 1, Unexpected Productions Improv, 7:30 pm

Trick or Treat (in tribute to Ozzy) (PARTY) Oct 7, Here-After, 7:30 pm, 21+

Kink and Cocktails: Graveyard Smash (PARTY) Oct 11, Mountain Room, 7 pm, 21+

Halloween Train (TRAINS) Oct 11–26, Northwest Railway Museum, all ages

Ghost Almanac with Live Score by Montopolis (FILM) Oct 12, Here-After, 7:30 pm, 21+

Ghoul Talk’s Halloween Bash (LIVE MUSIC) Oct 16, Central Saloon, 7 pm, 21+

This Is Halloween (PERFORMANCE) Oct 16–Nov 1, Triple Door, various times

Cozy Little Murders (READINGS) Oct 19, Seattle Public Theater, 7 pm

My Favorite Murder Live (PERFORMANCE) Oct 21–22, Paramount Theatre, 7 pm

I’M NOT OKAY! Emo and Pop Punk Halloween Party (DANCE NIGHT) Oct 24, Hidden Hall, 9 pm, 21+

Nite Wave Halloween Party (DANCE NIGHT) Oct 25, Nectar Lounge, 8 pm, 21+

MAKE-YOUR-OWN-COSTUME: A Free DIY Workshop/Craft/Sewing Day! (COMMUNITY) Oct 25, Asylum Collective, 1:30 pm, free

Promiscuous: Halloween (DANCE PARTY) Oct 25, Chop Suey, 9 pm, 21+

Hoax, a Halloween Indulgence (PARTY) Oct 30, the Ruins, 7 pm, 21+

Behind the Scream: A Live Conversation with David Arquette & Screening (FILM) Oct 30, Pantages Theater, 7:30 pm

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics (LIVE MUSIC) Oct 30, Museum of Flight, 6:15 pm & 8:30 pm

Halloween Fundraiser for Gaza (LIVE MUSIC) Oct 30, Baba Yaga, 8 pm, 21+

TUSH! (DRAG) Oct 30–31, Clock-Out Lounge, 9 pm, 21+

HOWL-O-WEEN: Puppy Girl Halloween Party (PARTY) Oct 31, Asylum Collective, 9 pm, 18+

Ha Ha Halloween Comedy Celebration (COMEDY) Oct 31, Old Stove Brewing, 7:30 pm, 18+

Souled Out Funk Super Halloween Dance Party (DANCE NIGHT) Oct 31, Aurora Borealis, 8 pm, 21+

Daft Disko: Halloween (DANCE NIGHT) Oct 31, Crocodile, 10 pm, 21+

Twerk or Treat: Annual Neumos Halloween Party (DANCE PARTY) Oct 31, Neumos, 9 pm, 21+

Zombie Disco (DANCE NIGHT) Oct 31, Monkey Loft, 9 pm, 21+

Prom Night of the Living Dead (LIVE MUSIC) Oct 31, Hidden Hall, 8 pm, 21+

Haunted W Seattle Halloween Party (PARTY) Oct 31, W Seattle, 9 pm, 21+

HalloQueen on Halloween (LIVE MUSIC) Oct 31, Tractor Tavern, 9 pm, 21+

BOO Seattle (LIVE MUSIC) Oct 31–Nov 1, WAMU Theater, time TBD, 18+

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl (BOOZE) Oct 31–Nov 1, various locations, 21+

Recession Pop: Halloween Edition (DANCE NIGHT) Nov 1, Neumos, 9 pm, 21+

Día de Muertos Festival (COMMUNITY) Nov 1–2, Seattle Center, all ages, free

13 Haunted Attractions

Screaming at the state of our world? These haunted attractions—ranging from playfully spooky to downright frightening—may offer a cathartic way to let out the terror. (All roughly within an hour of Seattle, and happening throughout October, but please confirm schedules ahead of time!) NICO SWENSON

Georgetown Morgue

(Georgetown, Seattle)

If you want a good ol’ haunted house experience, this is a pretty classic one. While you might have longer lines for a quick scream, this was once an actual morgue and the site of the disturbing, unsolved murder of nine staff members. (Ages 12+)

Frighthouse Station

(Tacoma)

For those who live in Tacoma or love a little trip to the “City of Destiny,” this one is another traditional haunted house with a decent price point and good remarks for their props, costumes, and characters. (Suggested ages 12+)

Thomas Family Farm

(Snohomish)

Bopping out to the farm side of haunts, this option has a variety of activities with a haunted house, haunted town, and zombie paintball! (Suggested ages 12+)

Stalker Farms

(Snohomish)

Not far from Thomas Family Farm, this is another of the corn-fueled, PG-13 scares with two main attractions, VIP-exclusive options, and mixed reviews that mostly recommend attending during less busy times, so the scares aren’t spoiled. (Suggested ages 13+)

Haunted Forest of Maple Valley: Terror Rising

(Maple Valley)

If you want a woodland scare, this haunt has both daytime family walks and nighttime full frights and is volunteer-based, with all the profits going to charities of the volunteers’ choosing. (All age options)

Maris Farms: Haunted Woods

(Buckley)

A little bit further out and a slightly higher price, this attraction does have a little bit of everything, with base tickets for the haunted woods and a “haunt & play” add-on for access to a haunted corn maze, ziplines, and whatever a “mega slide” is. (Suggested ages 12+)

Fright Factory

(Buckley)

This is another further-out option with a lower price and an indoor haunt. Positive reviews for the aesthetics and performers, negative reviews mostly indicating long lines, and then a whole range of people calling it either super scary or not very scary, so it depends on how jumpy you are. (Suggested ages 10+)

Spooked in Seattle Ghost Tours

(Pioneer Square, Seattle)

Moving away from the animatronic jump scares and into creepy story time, this 90-minute tour is a good price point option for history buffs and lovers of the paranormal. (All ages)

Seattle Terrors Spirits and Spirits Pub Crawl

Seattle Terrors also has a ghost tour, but this is a great option to mix in some bar hopping along with the spooky tales. Extra credit for the pun in the name. (Ages 21+)

Haunted Soiree: Vampire

(Capitol Hill, Seattle)

For more boos with booze, and if you have a little more money to burn, this is an immersive vampire-themed night with cocktails and performances for a chill and classy evening. (Ages 21+)

Hourglass Escapes

(Belltown, Seattle)

If you like an escape room and you have a pack of friends, Hourglass Escapes has an Evil Dead 2–themed room to indulge your masochistic hobby. (Ages 10+ with an FAQ stating that rooms are more “eerie” than scary)

Haunted Farmers Market

(Tacoma)

A better version of the Sunday scaries, this is a good option for those who aren’t night owls, aren’t looking for jump scares, but are looking for some casual, spooky-themed meandering. Lots of shopping options for occult oddities and spooky novelties at a farmers market turned goth. (All ages)

Fright Fest Wild Waves

(Federal Way)

Everyone has a Wild Waves story, but if you don’t, this could be yours, with Booville for the kiddos and Fright Fest taking over the park at 6 p.m., you’ll either be screaming from the roller coaster or because someone lunged at you in a zombie costume. (All ages, but gets scary after 6 pm)